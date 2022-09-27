Knows 405 for 7 (Muyeye 85, Crawley 79, Robinson 52, Aldridge 4-83) lead Somerset 202 (Goldsworthy 94, Gilchrist 6-61) with 203 runs

Fittingly, at the end of Stevo Day, Kent’s Division One status was confirmed for one more season. Kent needing 10 points to keep track of games won in the event Warwickshire achieve a full 24-point win over Hampshire, Kent racked up eight bonus points in the first two days of their final match at Canterbury, bowling Somerset for 202 within 64 overs and then respond with 405 before 7 after 88 overs. By the time they left at 5:35 PM on Tuesday due to poor light, news trickled out from Edgbaston that the hosts had declared 272 for 4 to counter the weather, forcing them to give up three strikers.

There was no real celebration from Kent’s dressing room, or those few braving the September cold by the time the call finally came at 5:55pm. Players and fans have been stunned at how badly the red ball has fared this season. Nevertheless, they got on well when the pressure was on. As things stand now, they could still finish fifth.

The emotion there was today had been preserved for Darren Stevens, who was given one last, rousing goodbye during the lunch break. At least he managed to hold back the tears. As expected.

Those at Kent County Cricket Club who have known him for all or most of his 18 seasons with the club know that it takes a lot to get that kind of emotion from the big man. It’s only gotten harder, perhaps because we become more vulnerable as we get older, especially at age 46. And the battle against any vulnerability has driven Stevens to Canterbury in recent years.

However, the eyes did fill. Again, as expected. During the lunch break on Tuesday, Stevens walked through a guard of honor made up of current Kent players and staff. A video was shown showing some of Stevens’ highlights – all of them would have taken more than the 40-minute interval allowed – including the success of this summer’s Royal London Cup and was presented with a framed shirt featuring his number three, that will retire. He then hugged friends and family on the pitch before greeting the 1042 supporters in attendance who were now nearly falling over the billboards along the Pavilion End to get a little closer to their man as he bid his final goodbyes. This was day two of Kent’s last championship game of the season against Somerset, with Division One safety on the agenda. But this was Stevo Day.

Stevens insists he could have continued, and while this is the end of an era, it’s not quite retired at this point. And while there are still plenty of fans both in this province and beyond who think this particular exit is premature, it was hard to watch Kent go about his business today and not realize that a new generation is building on their promise.

A high-profile win over Hampshire last week to keep survival in hand has been emphatically built on. Nathan Gilchrist (22), missed a hat-trick with his first ball of the morning, but claimed the last Somerset wicket – the impressive Lewis Goldsworthy for 94 – for a career-best six to sack the visitors for 202. Within 30 overs – until lunch – Tawanda Muyeye (21) and Zak Crawley (24) had 149 between them (Kent’s third-century stand between openers this season). After further contributions from skipper Jack Leaning (28), a bright half-century from Ollie Robinson (28) soon to go to Durham, and darts from new recruit from Nottinghamshire Joey Evison (20) and Hamidullah Qadri (21), 400 was passed and relegation avoided in style. Just in time for a more private audience with Stevens at the Les Ames booth. “He might have had a few beers to loosen him up and give a nice speech,” Crawley joked, before joining his team-mates.

Crawley’s knock of 79 out of 102 deliveries set the tone – especially the first 50, which yielded just 59 deliveries thanks to nine fours, five of which were in the space of six deliveries. It felt like an extension of the form he finally found in the final test match, against South Africa at the Kia Oval, when he went undefeated in a match-winning 69.

On the other hand, Muyeye showed why they were so enthusiastic about him in these parts, an eye for length and a quick touch for 85 for just his second half of the championship half of the summer in seven innings. A lead by Kasey Aldridge, de Somerset’s offense with 4 for 83, kept the righthander unable to improve on his previous first-class best of 89. attack had already been passed through the wringer.

That opening score of 176 – scored with 4.76 one over – was due as much to intention as to the desire of these two to score at will. Kent was aware that Warwickshire was not getting a 350, although they assumed 350 would be achieved. But Kent still had plenty to do and Crawley and Muyeye were eager to set the tone.

“‘Intention’ was the word we used a lot with each other,” Crawley said. “We kept out their good balls and put away their bad ones. And T (Muyeye) hit brilliantly. For someone so young to put such a good bowling attack on the sword, it was class.”

Particularly evident was how Somerset, who used seven bowlers in the first 25 overs, struggled to adjust their lengths. Although both Crawley and Muyeye are right-handed, the difference in height of about a foot meant that the same length required different fields, which was difficult to keep up with because the shot was turned so many times.

“I feel like we ran really well and had a lot of singles, so they had to constantly mix up the lengths. Because a good length for me, Tawanda pulls. And a good length for him, I can ride. We were quite a such a good partnership. He’s a laid-back guy, so we took some pressure off each other.”

Crawley made it a point to mention Stevens at this point. Part of the big man’s charisma on the pitch, especially when he was hitting, was seemingly going for entertainment first: watching perpetual hookups, either in real life or on a stream. And Crawley, who has always been an engaging hitter—which is why Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes are so enamored with him at the test level, even in a summer of famine—felt a sense of pride that they could take a page out of Stevens’ book today.

“I was thinking about Stevo before this game, and exactly how he always played – try to record the game, try to give the audience something to watch. That’s exactly how we want to play our cricket and there was a lot of audience here that of how we play our cricket.

“We have a lot of young players who are really good prospects. Hopefully the next ten years should be good.”