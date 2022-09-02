Stevie Wonder appears in high spirits as he heads to his son’s birthday party in West Hollywood

<!–

Stevie Wonder appeared elated when he arrived Thursday at his son’s birthday party at Catch Steak in West Hollywood.

The Grammy-winning songwriter, 72, dressed to impress in a white sweater, along with matching bottoms and a pair of brown shoes.

The Is’t She Lovely hitmaker wore a black cap and sunglasses on his way to the establishment.

The stoic guard accompanied Stevie to meet his family for a gourmet meal to mark the special occasion.

The musician and his current wife Tomeeka Robyn Bracy have been married since 2017 and have two children together.

Before marrying his third wife, the pianist was romantically linked to his former collaborator Syreeta Wright, though they amicably dissolved their union in 1972.

He married designer Kai Millard in 2001 and enjoyed eleven years together before divorcing his second husband.

The couple shared two sons named Kailand and Mandla with the former performing occasionally with his father as the drummer.

Wonder’s first child, Aisha, was the result of a brief relationship with former secretary Yolanda Simmons and served as the inspiration for his 1976 hit song, Isn’t She Lovely.

The couple also welcomed a son named Keita two years after the birth of their first child.

he is seen with his second wife Kai and their sons Kailand and Mandla in 2017

The songwriter’s second son, Mumtaz Morris, was the result of a relationship between him and Melody McCulley, and he has followed his father into a musical career.

Wonder then fathered a daughter named Sophia and a son named Kwame with a woman whose identity has not been made public.

The most recent additions to his family are his two daughters with Bracy, named Nia and Zaiah.

Stevie is responsible for some of music’s greatest masterpieces, with 25 Grammy Awards to his name.