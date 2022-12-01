Stevie Nicks shares moving tribute to Christine McVie

Stevie Nicks has shared a touching handwritten note to her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, following the news that the keyboardist has died aged 79 after a ‘brief illness’.

In the touching tribute, Nicks, 74, called McVie her “best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975.”

McVie famously left Fleetwood Mac at 28 in 1998 after years of rumor between band members, but returned in 2014.

The letter contains quotes from the song Hallelujah by the American rock band Haim, which was written in response to the death of a girlfriend of band member Alana Haim, who died in a car accident.

Stevie Nicks shares a touching tribute to her ‘best friend’ Christine McVie – as Fleetwood Mac keyboardist dies at 79: ‘See you on the other side, my love’

“A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the entire world had passed away since the first day of 1975,” Nicks began in her note.

“I didn’t even know she was sick…until late Saturday night.

She continued: ‘I wanted to go to London but we were told to wait. So since Saturday, one song has been swirling through my head, over and over. I thought maybe I could sing it to her, so I’m singing it to her now.’

Earlier, McVie’s family said in a statement that they were “a respected musician who was universally loved” and surrounded by loved ones when she died.

Touching: Stevie posted this handwritten note in tribute to Christine on Wednesday

Emotional: The letter contains quotes from American rock band Haim’s song Hallelujah, written in response to the death of band member Alana Haim’s boyfriend

‘She passed away peacefully in hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30 after a short illness. She was accompanied by her family.

“We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time and we want everyone to hold Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being.”

Her former bandmates said tonight they are devastated by the loss, describing her as “the best friend anyone can have in their life.”

The British-American rock band was one of the most successful groups of all time, selling 100 million records worldwide.

Best Friend: Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac pictured above at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City

McVie joined Fleetwood Mac and the band in 1971 became even more popular with the addition of Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham in the mid-1970s.

Podcaster Bill Simmons said, ‘RIP Christine McVie – elegant songwriter, unforgettable voice and a pivotal member of one of my favorite bands ever. Songbird stands on its own – there’s no other song quite like it. I really liked her. So much drama and dysfunction in that band and she always floated above it.”

American author John Scalzi described McVie as her band’s “secret weapon” and “a songwriter who, inside and outside the band, made pop hits seem effortless.”

“RIP, you songbird. You have lovingly made fun.’

McVie’s local MP, Tim Farron, also shared a statement following her tragic death, saying Cumbria had ‘always been so proud of her’.

“Devastated that Bouth’s own Christine McVie passed away. What a wonderful legacy she leaves behind, with a back catalog of the most beautiful music. We have always been so proud of her in Cumbria. Much love and sincere condolences to Christine’s family and friends.’

Former professional basketball player Rex Chapman shared a video compilation of McVie alongside her famous quote: “Although it is said that we fought a lot, we actually spent a lot of our time laughing. There weren’t that many fights.’

Show respect: Sheryl Crow, Bette Midler and Tim Burgess also lead tributes on Wednesday

Alec Baldwin also paid tribute to “one of my all-time favorites” Christine

“Rest in peace,” he added.

Meanwhile, rock musician Sheryl Crow hailed McVie as “a legend and an icon.”

Sheryl, 60, wrote on Twitter: ‘I am so sad to hear that Christine McVie is going to heaven. The world feels weird without her here. What a legend and an icon and a wonderful human being. RIP (sic)’

Bette Midler has also taken to the microblogging platform to pay her own tribute to the music star.

Stevie Nicks shared a heartbroken statement on her own Twitter account tonight. Pictured: McVie and Nicks together in 1987

The 76-year-old singer said: ‘#ChristineMcVie has left us. What memories, what joy, and what a legacy… (sic)’

Rock band Garbage said they were “devastated” by the news.

They tweeted from their verified account: “Saddened to hear of the passing of Christine McVie. Just stripped. Songbird forever. (sic)’

Elsewhere, Tim Burgess – the lead singer of the Charlatans – posted a clip from Fleetwood Mac’s Everywhere on social media.

The 55-year-old singer captioned the throwback video: ‘ah man, goodbye Christine McVie x (sic)’

Alec Baldwin also paid tribute to “one of my all-time favorites” Christine when he posted a photo of the musician to his Instagram account.