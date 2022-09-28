Stevie Eskinazi ton leads assured batting display as Middlesex close in on promotion

mid-sex509 (Eskinazi 115, Malan 93, Simpson 92, Roland-Jones 55*) lead Worcestershire 225 (Boyce 107) with 284 runs

From one perspective, this day revolved around the skillful look at the legs that Stevie Eskinazi played for Ed Barnard a few seconds before four o’clock on the kind of sun-filled afternoon that makes one smile with deep regret that the season is over. But the emotions expressed by the buzz of Middlesex supporters around New Road as the ball crossed the rope at Diglis End had nothing to do with fall lyricism. What mattered to the visiting spectators was the simple fact that their side had reached 400 and therefore would almost certainly be playing in Division One in April.

It is of course a matter of points. Tim Murtagh’s players, who have amassed eight for their efforts in this match, only need to avoid defeat on the final day of the season and Glamorgan won’t be able to recover them even if they beat Sussex at Hove. As Worcestershire starts their second innings tomorrow morning with a 284 run deficit, the chance of Middlesex losing can be discounted. The goals set at the start of the year by the Lord’s hierarchy, including the new head coach, Richard Johnson, will be met and take physical form in bottles of champagne and all the nonsense splurges that usually accompany late September. No one will begrudge the Middlesex players their celebrations, especially not their Worcestershire counterparts. They also know what those days are like.

The only raindrop on Middlesex’s parade is that they are equally unlikely to win the Division Two title. For that to happen, Durham, who is already two wickets behind, would need to score 563 more runs to win on the final day at Trent Bridge, a feat so unlikely that one has to smile again, but this time in admiration that a game as richly structured and statistically bizarre as cricket could produce it. And finishing second is good enough for Middlesex. Winning promotion from the Second Division is more important than winning the title itself, although that should not come at the expense of Nottinghamshire’s performance.

However, this was a day that belonged to three Middlesex batters on New Road, and it is hoped that Toby Roland-Jones, who made an unbeaten fifty late in the evening when it really didn’t matter all that much, is not offended by his omission from that one. list. Instead, we can recognize the achievement of a trio of pillars at the top of Middlesex: Eskinazi, who made a fine century; Pieter Malan, who laid the foundation for his side’s achievement with a technically advanced 93; and John Simpson, who made 92 to reach 1,000 first-class runs for the first time in his 14-year career, becoming the first Middlesex batter to achieve this feat since Keith Brown in 1991.

Pieter Malan’s 93 was the basis of Middlesex’s first innings•Getty Images

And this was also a very satisfying day for the neutrals. Indeed, the morning session provided a reminder of what we will miss like hell in a few weeks. Max Holden went early, caught behind by Gareth Roderick when he hastily jabbed down on a fine ball from Josh Tongue, but Malan and Eskinazi then played beautifully for an hour, scoring runs from offside with as much ease as they wanted. Then Malan was off for 93, all beaten by a terrifying ball from Matthew Waite who snapped back from the off and viciously lifted.

It had been a fine, diligent innings, and it was hard to think of a batsman who could have fielded the ball that marked its end. Malan sauntered off, but not without three or four reproachful glances to where the ball had bounced and spat out. If the Worcestershire bowlers had hit that spot more often, Middlesex’s task of making 400 runs in 110 overs might have been a lot harder, but Eskinazi and John Simpson went on with their work, reassured that if they could survive the good balls , a pleasant half volley would come along pretty soon.

Both batters needed luck, but Simpson is in the shape of his life—this was the ninth time he’d passed 50 in 19 championship innings—and batters in that kind of nick carry a certain certainty. It shows in their choice of shot – and maybe in their luck too. Anyway, Simpson and Eskinazi’s fifth wicket score of 157 all but put the seal on their team’s overall victory.

When Simpson was thrown by Ben Gibbon, who, along with Dillon Pennington, was the favorite of the attack in Worcestershire, Middlesex needed 39 runs from 10.3 overs to score their fifth batting bonus run. Ryan Higgins hit a useful dozen of those runs, but the real credit was left to Eskinazi, who has thoroughly enjoyed the last few months of the season.

“It’s been a phenomenal day of cricket and it’s probably the best of my career given the context of how important these first innings was to our promotion hopes, and how tough the conditions were to hit and the pressure of working so hard all year . ,” he said.

“It was an anxious last two or three weeks, looking at different permutations, different results, but we knew we had things in our own hands. The great thing about today was that if we had made 399 and Sussex had lost, we could have have played as well as we have done this year and still hasn’t risen.”