Steven Seagal pictured in Russian prison camp in Ukraine, at least 50 dead days after explosion

American actor Steven Seagal visited a detention camp in Ukraine’s Olenivka, a Russian-controlled prison that housed hundreds of Ukrainian inmates, days after an explosion there on July 29 killed at least 50 people.

You can see Seagal standing in the ruined prison and sitting on a bench to examine some shrapnel. There is also a photo of Seagal talking to Ukrainian prisoners through metal bars.

Seagal was banned from entering Ukraine for five years in 2017 after Putin gave him citizenship and personally handed him his Russian passport in 2016 after vocally supporting Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

He has also praised Putin for being “one of the greatest world leaders, if not the greatest world leader alive today.”

In February, Seagal told Fox News that “most of us have friends and family in Russia and Ukraine.”

“I see both as one family and really believe that it is an outside entity that spends huge sums of money on propaganda to provoke the two countries to disagree,” he said.

In a statement about the blast, the Ukrainian military said Russia was planning “the deliberate relocation of fighters to new premises shortly before the explosion” and cited it as evidence of “the planned nature of this crime and the Russian side’s perpetration.” ‘.

Officials in the Donetsk People’s Republic, where Olenivka is located, have denied access to independent researchers.

Ukrainian authorities said prisoners were transferred to another part of the prison before the attack, indicating that Russia was aware of the attack in advance.

Moscow claims Ukraine orchestrated the attack with US-made HIMARS missiles to prevent Ukrainian detainees from disclosing information, though the allegation is doubtful.

Seagal’s appearance in prison appears to be an attempt to substantiate that claim.

Ukraine’s security service said in a 2017 letter that Seagal was banned from the country because he was a person “committing socially dangerous actions… which contradict the interests of maintaining Ukraine’s security.”

Seagal, a known supporter of Putin, has been serving the Russian Foreign Ministry as “special representative” since 2018 and is a citizen of Russia, the US and Serbia.

While it’s unclear what responsibilities he had in the unpaid role, he admitted the role could “change” due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Relationships between the US and Russia are, as you know, very tense,” he told Russian publication RIA Novosti. “There are discussions about how I can change my position in terms of what I was previously appointed to.”

Polarizing Russian state television host Vladimir Soloviev (L), who openly supported Putin’s invasion and accused Britain of orchestrating the horrific scenes of civilian murders in Bucha, sits to Seagal’s left. Margarita Simonyan (R), one of Russia’s leading pro-Kremlin media mogul and editor-in-chief of RT, was also in attendance, according to the Financial Times.

Lukashenko is a close ally of Putin and has repeatedly echoed the Russian president’s sentiments through his invasion of Ukraine, even calling the massacre of civilians by the Russian military in Bucha Western propaganda.

Seagal has also interacted with the likes of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro and former President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, with whom he practiced karate.

Both Seagal and Putin are avid martial artists – Seagal has been practicing aikido for a long time, while Putin has studied judo and sambo.

Putin was suspended as president of the International Judo Federation several weeks ago in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Seagal was seen in Moscow in April celebrating his 70th birthday rubbing elbows with many of the Russian elite who have been sanctioned by Western countries.

Vladimir Soloviev, a controversial Russian TV host who openly supports Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, stands alongside Seagal.

Seagal tells the crowd in English ‘All of you, you are my family and my friends. And I love you all and we stand together through thick and thin.”

On April 10, the day Seagal celebrated his birthday with the Russian elite, the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said more than 10,000 civilians had died after weeks of Russian bombing and starvation caused by the siege.