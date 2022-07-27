Steven Gerrard STRIPS Tyrone Mings of the Aston Villa captaincy, and names John McGinn instead

Steven Gerrard has stripped England defender Tyrone Mings of the Aston Villa captaincy and installed John McGinn in his place.

The Villa boss had strongly suggested last season that he only appoint Mings as his ‘short-term’ captain, and he has now promoted McGinn, with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as vice-captain and Ashley Young as club captain.

Gerrard said: “Of course I had to have a discussion with Tyrone Mings and I explained why I made this decision.

“More importantly, I believe the fact that Tyrone is not the captain allows him to focus more on his own game, which will only benefit him and the team.”

For me it’s not about John or me, it’s about what’s good for Aston Villa. I have no problem with the manager’s decision; I enjoyed leading this team. Everyone who knows @jmcginn7 knows how infectious he is and it will be an honor to play under his captaincy https://t.co/HwRawnf1ih — Tyrone Mings (@TyroneMings) July 27, 2022

Gerrard has been full of praise for McGinn from the start of his reign and it is no surprise that the Scot will be skipper.

Mings, was assigned the job by former boss Dean Smith, but Gerrard never seemed completely convinced by that decision.

The 29-year-old took to social media to comment on Gerrard’s decision, saying: “For me, this isn’t about John or me, it’s about what’s right for Aston Villa.

‘I have no problem with the manager’s decision; I enjoyed leading this team. Anyone who knows @jmcginn7 knows how infectious he is and it will be an honor to play under his captaincy.”

Mings still has a two-year contract with Villa Park and faces a fight to keep an automatic starting spot. Summer signing Diego Carlos joins Mings, Ezri Konsa and Calum Chambers in the centre-back positions.

Gerrard is said to have decided to hire McGinn during the recent pre-season tour of Australia.

He added: “John has shown that he is ready to take on the captain’s armband through his performance on the pitch combined with his attitude and application to training.”

“He is a popular member of the locker room who sets high standards for himself.

“Emi is a respected senior member of the squad, while Ashley Young’s experience speaks for itself and he is the perfect ambassador for the first team.”