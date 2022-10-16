Steven Gerrard says he’s ‘aware’ of boo-boys in the Holte End as fans vent their frustration

<!–

Under pressure, Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has admitted he is fully aware of supporters’ frustration and could hear chants from Holte End in his direction on Sunday.

Gerrard’s Villa succumbs to a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at Villa Park and it is a result that keeps his side one point above the bottom three.

Chelsea supporters hounded the Villa manager with ‘you’ll be fired tomorrow’ cries, while a small number of home fans joined in. Gerrard was then booed off the field after the full-time whistle, when Mason Mount doubly condemned his team to a fifth loss out of ten this season.

Steven Gerrard says he is aware of the Villa players' frustration after Sunday's defeat

After the game, Gerrard said he was aware of the reaction, but he believes the boos weren’t all about him, but how the game was going.

“I was aware of all the cries that came from behind the couch, but I don’t think they were all just aimed at me from a personal point of view. Some of them were about some of the decisions in the game.

“You can understand the frustration as they watched the team perform so well for an hour but again, no goals. I heard a group singing from the Holte End, I know it all, but it is what it is. I have to accept it and do everything I can to change the way they feel right now.”

Villa defender Tyrone Mings made an early mistake by misusing his header and allowing Mount to score after just six minutes

Mason Mount's double was enough to give Chelsea the win at Villa Park, putting Gerrard under considerable pressure

Villa is 16th in the Premier League, the exact same position the club were in when Gerrard took over last November, and asked if he was concerned about the club’s current position, the former England captains said:

“I think I’d be stupid not to worry and not know where we stand. I will accept that. Every time I’ve spoken to you, I’ve been pushed forward. I will not hide from the responsibility, criticism or noise that comes from the stands today.

But what I’m saying is if these players can repeat that first hour of today I don’t think this team will have a problem and they certainly won’t be in the area where they are in the league now because if we can put that on Chelsea and that level of opponents and reward ourselves with that level of opportunity, I don’t think we’ll have any problems.’

The Aston Villa manager was booed off the pitch after Chelsea's defeat at Villa Park

Aston Villa had an unbeaten run of four games in Sunday’s game, but a misdirected header from Tyrone Mings allowed Mount to strike and open the score after just six minutes.

Mings then conceded the free kick in the second half, with Mount hitting his second and Chelsea’s second shot right off the set piece on the hour.

Villa now faces a crucial week as they travel to Fulham on Thursday before hosting Brentford in the Premier League next Sunday.