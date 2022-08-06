Steven Gerrard reveals Tyrone Mings is still hurt after being stripped of the Aston Villa captaincy

Tyrone Mings is still feeling the effects of his sacking as Aston Villa captain, his manager Steven Gerrard admitted.

Gerrard handed the armband to midfielder John McGinn and sent Mings, who had succeeded Jack Grealish as skipper a year ago, back to the ranks.

Mings may not be in Gerrard’s first-choice squad, with £26million in the summer Diego Carlos has attracted a certain starter in Bournemouth today.

Tyrone Mings captained Villa last season and finished 14th in the Premier League

“Tyrone has been a little calmer,” Gerrard revealed. “I’m sure it’s still a little raw and he’s still a little disappointed with my decision, which I accept.

“He was the stand-in captain, which is very different from becoming a full-time captain. But Tyrone is a professional and experienced player.

He has important qualities and I hope he continues to respond appropriately.

“Maybe a little less focus on him can help him perform at his best again. If he does, he will definitely push to be in the starting line-up.”

Steven Gerrard has named John McGinn as his new captain for the upcoming season

Despite the disappointment, Mings supported his manager’s decision on social media last month

Gerrard also warned McGinn that his promotion did not guarantee a place in the starting XI. McGinn and Douglas Luiz are expected to start in midfield today, along with the summer signing of Boubacar Kamara, but Gerrard is keen to add that position, following the departure of young Carney Chukwuemeka to Chelsea for £20million.

Gerrard added: “I have tried to choose the captain who can help this team move forward. At the same time, I made it clear to John that it doesn’t guarantee him a place in the team.

“We want to be in the top half of the league table. We also want to have better cup runs. We have to give our fans more, we will not shy away from that.’