Steven Gerrard hails the ‘character and guts’ of Tyrone Mings for his strong start to the season

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard expressed his joy at the way Tyrone Mings reacted after the captain’s loss.

Gerrard chose to take the bracelet from Mings, while John McGinn was appointed skipper instead.

Mings sat on the bench in the opening game of the season against Bournemouth but has since stepped up and impressed in Villa’s 1-0 win over Southampton on Friday night.

Gerrard revealed that he wanted to make sure Mings could act more consistently, and it showed.

Gerrard told Sky Sports: “I am very pleased. He has shown a lot of character and a lot of guts. I put that sound on Tyrone, so that was my situation. The reason I did that is because when I got into this job I inherited the guys that I did, there was a lot of noise around him and I felt that affected his performance and consistency.

“The idea was to take that away from him so that he could focus more on him and not have to worry about other players on the team or other roles, but just focus on you and consistently bring your attributes to the to bring the table. He’s got them, I still think he can do better, but Tyrone needs to focus on Tyrone.’

Mings has capitulated 17 times by England but has not been called up by Gareth Southgate since March and is in danger of missing out on a place in the World Cup squad this winter.

However, if the 29-year-old can continue to impress for Villa, it is possible he could regain his place in Southgate’s squad.

Jacob Ramsey’s goal proved to make all the difference when Villa triumphed against Southampton, and the victory moved them up to 13th in the standings.

Mings has often been praised for his performances since joining Villa in January 2019, initially on loan.

There had been speculation about Gerrard’s future as Villa boss earlier this season, but the win over Southampton is a step in the right direction.

While not a vintage performance from Villa, the result ended a three-game run without a win.