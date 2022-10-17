Steven Gerrard could have just ‘TWO games to save his Aston Villa job’

<!–

Steven Gerrard was reportedly only able to play two games to salvage his position as Aston Villa manager after one of their worst starts of a Premier League season.

Gerrard’s side suffered another defeat at Villa Park on Sunday, with Mason Mount scoring in both halves and giving Chelsea a 2-0 win in the West Midlands.

The result puts Villa in 16th place in the Premier League with nine points from 10 games and just one point above the bottom three as fears of another relegation battle loom.

Steven Gerrard’s side struggled in 16th place at the start of the Premier League season

According to the BirminghamMailThe former Liverpool captain could have less than a week to save his job with two games to show improvement, starting with the trip to Fulham on Thursday, followed by a home game against Brentford on Sunday.

However, the statistics make grim reading for Gerrard, who has been in charge for 11 months since replacing his predecessor Dean Smith.

Smith was sacked last November and Villa was also 16th in the standings and just two points away from relegation, meaning the omens haven’t looked good for Gerrard for nearly a year.

The Villa Park outfit survived their second-worst start to a Premier League campaign

After the defeat to Chelsea, they are just a point off the bottom three in the standings

In fact, Villa’s start to the season is their second-worst in Premier League history, only following the disastrous 2015-16 season when they were relegated after taking just four points at the same stage of the season.

Villa’s chief executive officer Christian Purslow seemed far from satisfied with Villa’s result as he watched Villa Park on Sunday, even as Gerrard’s outfit put on one of their better showings of the season in the first hour, until the second goal of the season. Mount effectively knocked out the match for Graham Potter’s team.

However, there are other stats that curse Gerrard’s Villa.

Since his appointment, his side have lost eight Premier League games on home soil. No other team has lost more top games at home in that period, while only Watford and Norwich City, who both relegated last season, can report a worse record with 12 and nine respectively.

Villa chief executive officer Christian Purslow looked concerned during the latest defeat

In addition, Gerrard’s side have won just two of their last 18 games against teams currently playing in the Premier League, sparking further turmoil over their performance in the final month of action before the domestic break for the World Cup in Qatar.

Goals were also a big concern with just seven goals scored this season and only Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers scored fewer with four.

Gerrard has had occasional bad luck this season, not least on Sunday when his side missed crucial opportunities, hitting the woodwork twice and also being kept out by Kepa Arrizabalaga’s inspired goalkeepers.

However, Villa fans also began to become restless with the lack of progression under Gerrard, who also suffered huge misfortune over the summer when one of his key signings to bolster his defense in Sevilla’s Diego Carlos suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon after just his second. game that seems to rule him out for much of the season.

Villa struggled to score goals this season and lost more chances against Chelsea

There was booing around Villa Park during and after the defeat and the 42-year-old former England international admits he knows he is feeling the heat and is focused on improving his struggling side.

“It would be stupid not to know where we stand and accept that,” Gerrard said in the press room. “Every time I’ve spoken, I’ve brought that up, I won’t hide from the criticism. I was aware of all the cries coming from behind the couch, but I don’t think they were all aimed at me from a personal point of view.

‘I heard a group singing from the Holte End, I know it all. I have to accept it and do everything I can to change their feelings.’