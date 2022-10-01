Steven Gerrard calls Douglas Luiz transfer status amid Arsenal interest a ‘touchy situation’

Steven Gerrard expects speculation about Douglas Luiz’s future to continue throughout the season, with strong Arsenal supporters for the Brazilian midfielder who has less than 12 months left at Villa Park.

The Villa boss understands that his player is highly sought after, and admits the interest in his services is no surprise after several strong performances at the start of a season in which he was already the subject of a transfer offer.

Luiz’s strong performances in his 118 games since joining Villa have turned the heads of a number of clubs, including Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, which had turned down an offer for the 24-year-old.

Douglas Luiz (R) is now in the final year of his contract with Aston Villa after joining in 2019

Gerrard said, ‘Am I surprised by the speculation? No, because we have a young Brazilian player who is a fantastic talent.

“I expect this question will be asked a lot as the season progresses. We want him to stay here. I think the owners were very strong in keeping him here.

“We didn’t want to lose him on the final day and he has done very well since then.”

Luiz has become a key player for Gerrard’s Villa, bolstering the midfield and providing crucial cover for a back-three who has come under increasing fire this season.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard admitted not to be surprised by interest in Brazilian

And the former Liverpool and England midfielder praised the way the 24-year-old has done his job since the certainly tantalizing opportunity presented by The Gunners.

But with his contract set to expire in June 2023, it can only be worrying that the club has made little progress towards securing a longer contract as Brazil’s rejection approaches in the summer.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are strong candidates for Luiz .’s services

Gerrard said of the situation over the summer: “We are not in a position to lose our top players, but at the same time he still has a year to go.

“It’s one of those sensitive situations where the club has to do what’s best for the club, not necessarily what’s best for me.”

However, Gerrard will likely have to deter a renewed approach at the start of the January transfer window as the Gunners appear to be strengthening their midfield.

Thomas Partey’s durability is thought to have become a point of frustration for Arteta, following another injury with Ghana on international duty.

And after a £20million bid was rejected in the summer, Luiz’s share will surely have fallen to an even more affordable price in January, when the club is faced with the unwelcome prospect of potentially losing him for nothing in the summer.