Annual Christmas present: Steve Webb’s best pension columns of 2022

Former Pensions Minister Steve Webb celebrated his 300th column this year in his role as the popular This is Money retirement agony uncle.

He receives a huge bag of mail every week on a wide variety of topics, although the most frequent topic is still the state pension.

Steve’s inside knowledge from his time at the Department for Work and Pensions is invaluable when trying to determine if the sums add up.

In an extraordinary case this year, it investigated why a reader was only offered £6,000 after she was eight years late in collecting her state pension and discovered she was actually owed £32,000.

Steve also gets a lot of questions about newsworthy topics, and in 2022, many concerned readers contacted him about the impact of financial market volatility on their retirement funds.

Read about these and other topics below in the columns of Steve, who is now a partner at pension consultancy LCP.

One reader who had deferred her pension waited a year for the DWP to send her an estimate of what she would receive, but the figures she finally received were so wrong that she risked losing an enormous sum.

Luckily, she wrote to Steve, who sorted out the mess and got her a lump sum of £32,000.

The column includes a summary of what to do if you suspect your state pension is incorrect, and what information to include if you contact Steve about it.

Steve got a lot of questions like this as the volatility of the markets left many people with large holes in their pension funds, a situation that is especially worrisome for those nearing retirement.

“I fully understand how devastating this has been for many people,” said Steve, who suggested some options for savers in this difficult position.

Final salary pension plans got much more stingy with transfer offers to members this year.

Steve assured readers in this position that their pensions have not collapsed and that they will still receive a regular income in retirement from a set date as always planned. The drop in transfer values ​​only affects those who seek to transfer their pension to an investment provision scheme.

As to why plans now offer smaller sums in that scenario, Steve explains: “At a time when interest rates are rising, pension plans get better returns on their assets and therefore need less money today to finance the pension they promised.

‘This means that the amount of money they would save if you were transferred has decreased, so the value of your transfer decreases.’

Steve offered three reasons for choosing a pension over an ISA in this situation: cash from employers, tax breaks, and lower charges.

But he added: “The great advantage of an Isa is that you can get your money immediately, while with a pension you are locked in until you are 50 years old.”

Steve explains the pre-2016 and post-2016 rules on state pension deferrals, and how the lump sum option was removed.

However, you can still get a lump sum for part of the deferral period, if you request that your claim be retroactive for up to one year.

“Any money owed to you between the date you put on your claim and today’s date is simply paid as a lump sum (although without any interest),” Steve explained.

This is a topic that baffles many readers. In his column, Steve reveals his five “rules of thumb” for buying state pension supplements.

He later released a website to help savers through the tax process. It is hosted by LCP, where Steve is a partner, and is free to use.