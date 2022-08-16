Steve Toussaint ‘was racially abused on social media’ after he was cast in House of the Dragon

<!–

Steve Toussaint says he was the target of racist attacks after being cast as Corlys Velaryon in the upcoming HBO show House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel.

The British actor, 57, told The Hollywood Reporter he underestimated the reaction when he was cast in the first prominent role for a person of color in the Game of Thrones universe.

“When I got the gig, I literally thought, ‘It’s just a different role because I have black friends who had minor or recurring roles on ‘Game of Thrones,'” Toussaint told the outlet. ‘I didn’t realize it was a bigger deal until I was racially abused on social media when it was announced. Yes, that happened.’

Touissant said that one person called him the N-word and that others made art to mock his casting on the series.

He recalled a case where a fan said he had experienced the same vitriol defending Toussaint’s casting on the show.

Touissant said: “There was also a black American who is a big fan of the show who contacted me and said he was being abused for standing up for me for the part.

“On platforms like Reddit, which I’m not on, there are discussions like this. I was like, “Oh wow,” and then I was like, “Okay, this means a lot to some people,” but I can’t let that bother me.”

Toussaint noted that he has heard of several colleagues in the entertainment industry who have also been the target of racist messages after being cast in high-profile roles.

He said someone he has “known for a long time” was the recipient of racist messages after landing a part in a Marvel project.

“A friend of mine who played Hermione in the stage version of Harry Potter, she got it,” Toussaint said. “I worked with John Boyega and he got it. If it bothers you that much, don’t look.’

Last May, Moses Ingram of the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi said on social media about receiving racist messages: “There is nothing anyone can do to stop this hatred. I doubt my intentions to even be here for you and say this is happening. I do not really know.’

Toussaint told the outlet that while he acknowledges it’s a big deal in that sense, he wants to move forward.

“We have a saying that today’s headlines are just tomorrow’s chip paper; people forget,” the actor said.

Toussaint told the outlet he thinks “there’s definitely more color in this show.”

‘For me it’s a good thing. We must never forget that it is a fantasy, and it is based on medieval law and so on. But it must still reflect a world. And I think this does. I loved Game of Thrones…but my only warning was ‘Where is everyone in this world?”

He said the creator of House of the Dragon, George RR Martin, has “created a diverse world…if you look” [beyond Westeros] to the whole’ and that ‘this show is getting closer to that’.

House of the Dragon is scheduled to debut on HBO August 21 at 9/8c.