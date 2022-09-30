Steve Price trolled after declaring high school boys are ‘better to watch’ than AFLW players

Steve Price has been bombarded with criticism online after declaring that high school students are “better to watch football” than AFLW players.

In an op-ed written for the Herald Sun on Friday, the media personality slammed the standard of the women’s competition and questioned the level of coverage and funding of the matches.

Price struggled with the low scores in the women’s competitions and said drastic decisions would be made in the league if the same happened in the men’s competitions.

“If you leave an AFLW game thinking you’ve seen a great game, you’re kidding yourself because even high schoolers are better to watch,” Price said in his scathing review.

Online trolls have gone after media personality Steve Price (pictured)

(pictured)

“AFLW is not a top sport and the female version of Australian football is substandard. It doesn’t deserve the attention and funding it gets.’

He added that there should be a reduction in the number of teams within the AFLW – suggesting there is not enough talent for 18 teams.

The radio station also said it believed the male players in the second-tier Victorian Football League were “superior” to those in the women’s league.

While country and metropolitan football until recently ran out of money and was ignored by the AFL, the women’s game has been promoted, funded and outrageously supported by an AFL that gives in to political correctness and the era of equality and inclusiveness in all aspects of us. life,” he said.

Tickets to an AFLW game are free for kids, while adults pay $10 each.

(pictured is the Adelaide Crows)

Price said a recent game between the Gold Coast Suns and the West Coast Eagles showed 860 people. He suspected that the spectators mainly consisted of friends, family and staff.

The commentator said opening the stadium to such a small number was “ridiculous and embarrassing” for the AFL.

The decision to cut the minute of silence following the Queen’s death was another issue Price had with the AFLW.

While Price said “women’s sports are just as good as elite men’s sports,” and praised several successful female athletes and teams, his blunt view of the AFLW was heavily criticized on Twitter.

“If he doesn’t like women’s football, he just can’t watch it, it’s that easy,” someone tweeted.

‘Couldn’t disagree more… you’re 100% wrong, I went to the Hawks v Swans game last Friday and walked away thinking ‘Wow, it was so good to see that live”. Do yourself all a favor, go to a live match,’ another commented.

A third said, “If you leave a piece by Steve Price thinking you’ve read a great article, you’re kidding yourself because even high school students are more readable.”

‘Nobody asked your opinion.. if you don’t like it, don’t look! A lot of people do that and love to see the changes coming with the new seasons… keep going,” wrote another user.

The AFL Players’ Association also lashed out at Price, saying his comments were “offensive and inaccurate”

One woman said: ‘It took the female cricketers time to catch up with the men… now look at them. It’s a process…obviously too difficult a concept for some.’

The AFL Players’ Association also lashed out at Price, saying his comments were “offensive and inaccurate.”

“Almost 600,000 women and girls play football in Australia, and the number of viewers and members is growing every year,” they wrote.

“We are still inspired every day by our AFLW members and the league is a crucial part of the future of Australian football – it’s time for people to get used to it. We can’t wait to see them in the footy this weekend.”