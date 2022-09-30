Steve Patterson has announced he will retire from first-class cricket at the age of 38, in the wake of Yorkshire’s relegation from Division One of the County Championship.

Patterson, who made his debut for Yorkshire as a 19-year-old in 2003, stepped down as club captain in July after being informed that his contract would not be renewed. And now he has now confirmed in a statement that he will not try to continue his career elsewhere.

“I have made the difficult decision to retire from professional cricket,” he wrote. “It has always been my dream to play for Yorkshire, so it is an honor to represent the club for almost 20 years.

“After being told I was no longer wanted by the club, I took some time to think about my next step. Although I had the chance to play Division One cricket elsewhere, I had to take care of my body and listen to my heart I don’t feel like I have the energy or passion to play for another club.

“I’m going to spend my time with our family business and more time with my wife and children.”

Patterson’s announcement puts an end to one of the great county careers of recent years as he exits the match with 489 first-class wickets at 27.57, as well as 2,699 runs at 15.16, with a top score of 63 no matter what against Warwickshire in 2016.

He played a key role in Yorkshire’s back-to-back County Championship titles in 2014 and 2015, claiming 39 and 47 wickets respectively, and a further 39 in 2016, when the club failed to take a third consecutive title with a defeat to the eventual champions. Middlesex in the final game of the season.

A true medium pacer, with stamina and accuracy in abundance, Patterson played 345 matches in various formats for Yorkshire, providing a metronomic presence in their championship lineup for 18 seasons. After receiving his county cap in 2012, he took charge of the club in 2017.

His final act in a Yorkshire shirt was to go to battle at number 11 on Wednesday, much to the acclaim of the Headingley stalwarts, as he and Dom Bess tried to score the last 50 runs it took to beat Gloucestershire in their last game of the season and guarantee their top status for 2023. In the end, he made a 27-ball duck, at a score of 31, before being caught on a back point by David Payne. For twenty-four hours, Warwickshire defeated Hampshire in a five-run classic at Edgbaston, and Yorkshire’s fate was sealed.

“There are a lot of people without whom I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Patterson said. “My sincere thanks go to my family who have supported me unconditionally, all the coaches and medical staff who have helped me over the years, my past and present teammates with whom I have made wonderful memories, and of course the members who than brilliant for me.”