Steve-O Says He’ll Never Give Up Bam Margera… Weeks After His Jackass Costar Returned To Rehab

Steve-O recently gave an update on his longtime friend and Jackass castmate Bam Margera, who is currently in rehab for drugs and alcohol.

The 48-year-old former MTV star said in an interview with SiriusXM’s faction talk that he would “never give up” Margera, 43.

“I love him and even if I didn’t love him I’ll never give up on him because that’s how it works,” he told hosts Jim Norton and Sam Roberts.

The longtime TV personality admitted that when he spoke to Margera recently, “he sounded super drunk, but he was in a good mood.”

After escaping twice from a court-ordered inpatient treatment, Bam returned to a rehabilitation center in June.

“It’s so damn crazy that not only is he resistant to the idea of ​​indulging in recovery, but how he literally just doesn’t seem to understand the concept of disease,” noted Steve-O — real name Stephen Gilchrist Glover. .

The stuntman explained: “He says, “Man, if I just keep busy… If I’m not busy doing things all the time, I’m going to get in trouble…” It’s, like, that’s how it works it’s not, dude. You think you would know that by now.’

Glover, who rose to fame in the early years with Margera, added: “I’ve been physically present at almost every stop on his long-standing tour of rehab and psychiatric wards.

“I make sure I don’t force sobriety on anyone. I have a strong feeling that if you do that, you’re actually pushing them away from sobriety,” he said.

That realization seems to have kept the friendship of the two stars, as Steve also said in the sit-down: “When I spoke to him a few nights ago, he said, ‘Dude, you know, I just want to thank you, man, because you’ve always been there for me.”

“I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’ve always been there to tell you how awful the situation is.'”

In May, Margera marked “a year of treatment” for drug and alcohol abuse at a Boca Raton facility and planned to take outpatient treatment classes for the next two months.

But just weeks later, he was reported missing from his rehab on June 13 after fleeing the location for the second time.

Sheriffs and a crisis intervention team found the troubled TV star days later in a hotel in Deerfield Beach, Florida, and then took him to another rehab facility.

Margera, a father of one, said he stopped treatment because he was afraid he couldn’t see his son.

He shares Phoenix Wolf Margera, four, with wife Nicole Boyd, whom he married in 2013.