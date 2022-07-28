Steve Mnuchin now sits for January 6 interview

The Jan. 6 House Committee has interviewed former Trump Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as part of its investigation, as the panel seeks discussions about using the 25th Amendment to remove a president from office. to remove, to untangle.

The panel has already spoken to Mnuchin, CNN reported, after already interviewing other acting cabinet leaders and working to bring in other top officials.

The final days of the Trump administration were marked by a series of resignations, although Mnuchin stayed until the end.

Mnuchin, who raised money for the Trump campaign before taking the plum post, was in Israel during the riots, and on January 7, 2020, he condemned the “rampage” at the Capitol and called for “continuation of work on the transition” to the Biden government. ‘

A day later, the Washington Post reported that Mnuchin “has been personally involved in discussions of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office, but it is highly unlikely that he will take that extraordinary course.”

The panel is also negotiating to bring in former director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe, according to the report, as well as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, according to the report.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, reporting to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, spoke in her own dramatic testimony about “great concern” at the White House and cabinet members could commit to invoke the 25h amendment to a President who is unable from his duties or incapacitated.

“There was a great concern that the 25th Amendment might be invoked, and there were concerns about what would happen in the Senate if it were,” she said, describing the attempts to persuade Trump to make a video. condemning the riots in the Capitol.

Former President Trump faced dismissal of staff and cabinet officials during his last days in office

“So the main reason I’d heard – other than we didn’t do enough on the 6th, we need to get a stronger message out and condemn this, otherwise this will be your legacy – the secondary reason for that was, think what happened.” could happen in the last 15 days of your presidency if we don’t do this,” she testified. “There is already talk of an appeal to the 25th amendment. You need this as a cover,’ she said.

She also testified that Pompeo had “contacted” Medaows in case he hadn’t heard the discussions between cabinet secretaries. And from what I understand, it was more like, “This is what I’m hearing. I want you to be aware of it.”

Other former bureau chiefs have met with the panel, including Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller, whose testimony the committee has already recorded, and Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen, who testified live.

The 25th Amendment allows the vice president and cabinet officials to remove a president who is “incapable of performing the powers and duties of office,” but it requires a supermajority of both houses of Congress to be enforced as the president protests.

Lawmakers eventually impeached Trump a second time, but he was acquitted in the Senate after he left office.

The Jan. 6 panel made extensive use of comments by former Attorney General Bill Barr that sufficiently debunked Trump’s claims of voter fraud to undo the election.