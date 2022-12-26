Steve Middleton fights a gang of car thieves in his underwear on the Gold Coast

A tradie is being hailed as a “hero” after he battled a gang of five prowling car thieves wearing nothing but their underwear.

The dramatic Boxing Day fight was captured on security camera outside his Mermaid Waters home on the Gold Coast at around 4:30am.

The footage shows construction worker Steve Middleton, 50, in his boxer shorts, running outside to confront the men earlier. stubbornly grabbing a thug’s shirt as hooded men from the same gang attack him with a baseball bat and knife.

Mr. Middleton managed to get hold of a thug’s shirt preventing the fleeing thief from making a quick getaway.

“I was naked, woke up, found a pair of underpants, ran outside, scared one of them, managed to knock him down,” he said. nine news.

“Once the baseball came out, I tried to use the young man I was holding as my little shield,” Mr. Middleton said.

He said he got up early for a fishing trip when he saw someone ransacking his car.

‘Then I saw another head appear from the other side, through the other car. I was like ‘Oh shit, we’re being robbed’,” she said. the courier mail.

“I was like ‘fuck it, I’ll get this guy’ and gave him a little tackle.”

During the chaos, he revealed that his hand was injured when ‘the old fellow made a little cut on me with his knife’.

Mr Middleton (pictured) has recounted how he avoided serious injury while fighting armed carjackers.

That’s when one of the thugs came up brandishing the bat, and finally Mr. Middleton had to let go of the shirt.

The gang fled in two vehicles, a silver BMW X4 and a white Mazda CX-3 with the Mazda stolen from a nearby neighborhood.

Mermaid Waters residents said the early-morning melee “sounded like an all-out fight.”

A neighbor compared Middleton to Superman for both his bravery and unusual crime-fighting attire.

Footage shows construction worker Steve Middleton, 50, in his boxers, running outside to confront the men before stubbornly grabbing a thug’s shirt as hooded members of the same gang attack him with a baseball bat and a gun. knife.

During the chaos, Mr Middleton revealed that his hand was injured when “the old fellow made a little cut on me with his knife”.

He revealed that his family had also been victims of crime before with his wife and two daughters assaulted in a terrifying home invasion in 2017.

On that occasion, one of the daughters was held at gunpoint while the other was hit in the face.

Queensland Police are aware of the incident and said their investigations are ongoing.

Middleton said he plans to take his fishing trip at the first available opportunity.