Steve McQueen’s cherished off-road motorcycle sold at auction for $186,500

A motorcycle treasured by the King of Cool, Steve McQueen, and kept in his collection until his death in 1980, was offered to the highest bidder Friday and sold for a whopping $186,500 (£157,400).

The 1971 Husqvarna 400 Cross is said to be one of the actor’s favorite bikes in an extensive collection, and has hardly been ridden or modified since he owned it.

The off-road bike went to the block at the Bonhams Quail Lodge auction held during Monterey Car Week in California, with the winning bid well above the presale estimate.

King of Cool’s bike makes a lot of money: This 1971 Husqvarna 400 Cross used to be owned by Steve McQueen and is said to be one of his favorites from his huge collection

Known as a talented rider, McQueen often entered American competitions, often preferring to compete on Swedish-brand Husqvarna motorcycles, which dominated the off-road racing scene in the 1960s and 1970s.

His love of two wheels was partly the inspiration for the 1971 motorcycle racing documentary, On Any Sunday, in which the Indiana-born actor straddles a machine very similar to this one.

That Husqvarna engine—which is mechanically very similar—was also sold at auction by Bonhams four years ago, reaching $230,500.

While these examples didn’t quite live up to that price, the winning prize of $186,000 was well above the lower estimate of $130,000, surpassing even the highest pre-sale forecast of $180,000.

Demand for the motorcycle was high, mainly due to its pristine condition and the documentation sold with it to prove it is one of the most treasured motorcycles in the actor’s vast two-wheeled collection.

The motorcycle went to the block on Friday and the winning bidder paid the higher estimate to get their hands on a machine that has barely been used since McQueen owned it.

And if we are to believe the seller, it hasn’t been ridden since it was owned by the silver screen icon.

Before the sale, Bonhams said it is “perhaps the best known of all McQueen’s Huskies by virtue of a known provenance and documentation from when it was acquired by the star and otherwise kept in his possession as one of his favorite bikes.” of his life’ and was eventually sold as part of his estate.

It was lot number 664 at the Steve McQueen auction at Imperial Palace in November 1984 in Las Vegas, Nevada, some four years after his death.

The bike has had three consecutive owners since then before being bought by the seller 11 years ago.

The 400 Cross combined fearsome power and superb handling thanks to its lightweight frame and single-cylinder 400cc engine, but was also known to be difficult to ride

While McQueen had several examples that were used as “parts bikes” for spare parts, this was not the case with frame number “MI3845,” according to the auction house.

It was sold with a certificate of authenticity, plus the bill of sale issued to the buyer at the 1984 estate auction, and the original registration document under the name Solar Productions that accompanied the lot when it appeared on stage in California on Friday.

The original 1984 estate auction lot label was also part of the sale with the machine as additional provenance.

The bike is described by the seller as “last ridden by McQueen” and “unstarted” condition, with all the dents and scratches from the King of Cool’s hard riding.

“While other McQueen motorcycles have come to light in recent times, there can be no doubt about the history and originality of this machine,” says Bonhams.

The Husqvarna retains all McQueen-implemented customizations, including a leather gear shift guard

As you can see from this image, the bike still has a spare spark plug that McQueen taped to the frame with duct tape in case it was needed while riding

It even includes all of the changes McQueen implemented, including a leather gearshift guard and a spare spark plug that he taped to the frame with duct tape in case needed while riding.

In its heyday, the 400 Cross combined fearsome power and superb handling thanks to its lightweight frame and single-cylinder 400cc engine, but was also known to be difficult to ride.

It was produced before plastic was used in motorcycle production, meaning it has a sculpted aluminum fuel tank with a polished area to reduce unsightly spots where the rider meets the bike.

“The preservation of MI3845 is a tribute to the discerning owners after McQueen who have preserved the MI3845 in its original McQueen condition,” the auction house said before the hammer fell on Friday.

It’s a ‘blue chip’ piece of McQueen memorabilia, if you will, fit for shows, demos – after some sympathetic recommissioning – or use in museum exhibitions, using the legend ‘as last ridden by the late and utterly charismatic Steve McQueen’ as a fitting epitaph.’