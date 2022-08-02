Steve McClaren relishes chance to wipe the slate clean with Erik ten Hag

Steve McClaren has praised Manchester United’s current squad saying they have given him a ‘great feeling’ for the new campaign, but he has issued a clear warning about the standards expected of them in the run-up to the new campaign.

The former England boss was brought in by Erik ten Hag as one of his assistants who had worked at FC Twente under the ex-Derby and Middlesbrough boss.

McClaren replaced Sir Alex Ferguson during United’s hugely successful stint between 1999 and 2001, winning three league titles, the Champions League and one FA Cup.

Steve McClaren has said he is enjoying the season kicking off after being impressed in preparation

Talking to the club websiteMcClaren praised the virtues of the current squad and said he was impressed with them, but said that at United it all came down to winning.

He said: ‘Last season, the seasons are over. History is gone. It is over.’

“It’s about the future and we have the opportunity to create that in a certain style and Erik wants to see that happen,” he added.

‘The vibe I get from the players: they want it too. They want that discipline, they want to know what their job is. They want feedback on it. Because they want to win,” he said.

“I’m afraid you have to win at Manchester United.”

The former boss of FC Twente and Derby County returned to the Old Trafford dugout after 21 years last weekend

McClaren, who spent three years as Ferguson’s assistant, including being by his side on the club’s most famous night in 1999, when they scored two final goals to win the Champions League, said the group has so far was great to work with and it made him optimistic ahead of the new campaign.

“The great thing I’ve found is that these are great players to work with,” said McClaren.

They were a bit quiet the first week: it [the training] was very demanding.

McClaren says the group has been fantastic and he’s getting a great feeling for the start of the campaign

“But as we got to know the players, as we got more and more into training sessions and they know the demands, the intensity, the competition, the winning and losing, the chatter that goes with it, you can feel the noise and the volume.” in training, in the locker room, around the hotel and around Carrington, begins to [build].

“That’s what I like, that’s why I like to coach, that’s why I like coming back here, because these are damn good players. You can see that.’

He added: ‘This group was fantastic. I get a great feeling,” he continued. “I’ve been in a lot of changing rooms and a lot of changing rooms for the first two, three, four weeks, you know it and smell it. [it].

It is a reversal of roles after Ten Hag was previously McClaren’s assistant at FC Twente in the Netherlands

“I have a good feeling about this dressing room.”

Last season, much of the criticism of United – especially from the cadre of very vociferous former players in the media – focused on a culture among the squad that lived up to the previous high standards that characterized the club for so long.

McClaren said the culture was now “clean” and all the bad embers of bad culture had been extinguished.

‘The requirements are there and that makes for a beautiful environment. I see that ghost. It’s great to come from the outside; come in, without prejudice about the culture and the environment and it’s clean and it’s gone,” he said.