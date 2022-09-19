Steve Martin clarifies retirement remarks as ‘overstated’ as he plans on remaining busy in career

Steve Martin has edited previous comments about his retirement plans.

The 77-year-old actor initially told The Hollywood Reporter last month, he had no immediate career plans beyond his current stint on the Hulu show Only Murders in the Building, in which he plays Charles-Haden Savage.

“When this TV show is done, I won’t be looking for others,” said Martin, who appears on the series with his trusted confidante Martin Short and Selena Gomez. ‘I’m not going to look for other films. I don’t want to make cameos. Strangely enough, this is it.’

Martin said last week that the inherent message was “a bit of an exaggeration,” as he meant he was happy with his current set of projects.

“They asked me, ‘Are you thinking about your retirement?’ the Parenthood actor told e! News correspondent Laverne Cox on the red carpet at the Emmys, next to Short. “I said, ‘Well, this is it. I’m doing a TV show, a book is coming out, and I’m touring with [Martin Short]. That’s my pension, that’s what it’s going to look like.’

Short referred to their multiple collaborations and added, “I can’t imagine he ever retiring, I hope not because then you know what happens to me.”

In his interview with THR, Martin said he “has a really nice family life” and that he limits his schedule.

“Recording a movie now, moving somewhere else, I don’t want to do that anymore,” he said. “I can’t disappear for three months.”

The Planes, Trains & Automobiles star noted how his wife, Anne Stringfield, “keeps saying, ‘You always say you’re retiring and then you always come up with something.”‘

Martin added: ‘I’m really not interested in retiring. I am not. But I would just work a little less. Could be.’