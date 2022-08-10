Steve Martin, 76, may retire from acting after Only Murders In The Building

Steve Martin, 76, revealed in a new interview that he may be retiring from acting after a storied showbiz career dating back to the 1960s.

He currently stars in the Hulu sitcom Only Murders In The Building alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez, but he won’t be pursuing any more roles after the series ends.

“When this TV show is finished, I won’t be looking for others. I’m not going to look for other movies,” he said The Hollywood Reporter in a new profile. “I don’t want to make cameos. Strangely enough, this is it.’

What If: Steve Martin, 76, revealed in a new interview that he may be retiring from acting after a storied showbiz career dating back to the 1960s; he is pictured in June

In addition to acting, his upcoming projects include his 12th book, a documentary and more tour dates as a double act with Martin Short.

Short and Martin have been friends for over 35 years and have worked together repeatedly for decades, dating back to the 1986 film Three Amigos.

Martin has now shared that he and Short were “very happy doing the live show” before Only Murders In The Building unleashed their career renaissance.

He said of their tour dates, “There can come a natural end to that – someone gets sick, someone just gets exhausted – but I wouldn’t do it without Marty.”

Trio: He currently stars in the Hulu sitcom Only Murders In The Building alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez, but he won’t be pursuing roles after the series ends

‘I’m not going to look for other movies’: ‘When this TV show is done, I’m not going to look for others,’ he told The Hollywood Reporter in a new profile

When they go on their show together, they avoid political jokes, a decision Martin explained: “Marty doesn’t mind a ‘boo’, but I do, so we deliberately minimize any political context. We want to lay down our arms for one night.’

Although he skyrocketed to superstardom as a comedian and then embarked on a long and successful career as a movie star, neither job appeals to him now.

‘Going to the cinema with a comedy film starring me? Failure is written on everything!’ he said of the prospect of making another film.

The legendary comedian and his wife Anne Stringfield, whom he married in 2007, split their time between New York City and Santa Barbara.

Titan of the company: By the late 1970s, he was a superstar comic, hosting Saturday Night Live, making platinum albums and filling stadiums

Throwback: In 1979, he made his first feature film as a lead actor – The Jerk, a light-hearted comedy starring his then-girlfriend Bernadette Peters

Living outside of Los Angeles, he refuses to follow Hollywood gossip closely, stating, “I’m glad I don’t know too much about the company.”

Martin first appeared on television on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour in 1968 when he was in his early twenties and continued to land TV appearances after that.

However, his first love was stand-up, and he eventually devoted himself to aggressive touring to become a success as a comedian.

Martin spent part of the 1970s “out and about with a route designed by the Marquis De Sade,” according to one of his memoirs.

Iconic: The Jerk was a resounding success and Martin spent the next decade acting in such memorable films as Planes, Trains And Automobiles starring John Candy.

Flashback: However, his A-list movie career has thundered through the decades, ranging from the Father Of The Bride movies in the 1990s; he is pictured in the first with Kimberly Williams

By the end of the decade, he was a superstar comic, hosting Saturday Night Live, making platinum albums and filling stadiums.

At that point, however, he also began to tire of stand-up and focused more on developing a new career in film.

He made his first feature film as a lead actor in 1979 – The Jerk, a light-hearted comedy in which he stars opposite his then-girlfriend Bernadette Peters.

Sensation: His movie franchises included the Cheaper By The Dozen movies starring Bonnie Hunt and Hilary Duff

The Jerk was a hit and Martin spent the next decade acting in such memorable films as Planes, Trains And Automobiles; Dead men don’t wear plaid; Parenting and dirty rotten villains.

In 1981, he quit stand-up — later explaining that his “act was conceptual” and “once the concept was spoken,” his job was “done” — and stopped doing it for 35 years.

However, his A-list movie career thundered through the decades, ranging from the Father Of The Bride movies in the 1990s to the Cheaper By The Dozen and Pink Panther franchises in the 2000s.

Disappearing in the role: Martin also starred in the Pink Panther film franchise in the 2000s and is depicted in the first episode in 2006

But he hasn’t been in a non-documentary feature film since the 2016 Ang Lee film Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

Fueled by their long-standing close friendship, Martin and Short have been touring together since 2015 and released a Netflix special together.

“I think Steve has learned the joy of working together,” Short said in Martin’s new profile. He was alone all his stand-up life. Now, if he’s successful, he can celebrate with someone. And when something explodes, he can actually laugh about it – instead of just being with it.’