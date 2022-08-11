Steve Jones Looks In Love With Glamorous Wife Phylicia Jackson-Jones

Steve Jones and wife Phylicia Jackson-Jones looked in love in rare couple photos this week while on holiday in Cornwall.

The presenter, 45, and his writer, 37, shared a kiss as they enjoyed a dip in the sea, with Phylicia wowing in a busty striped bikini.

The pair were also seen enjoying a delicious seafood meal, with foodie Phylicia raving about the food.

The couple enjoyed a few cocktails while taking in the scenic sights in the seaside town of Newlyn.

A shirtless Steve looked relaxed as he sipped a drink as the couple sunbathed.

In March, Steve insisted he finally stopped his past womanizing ways after marrying Phylicia, with the star describing their union as his “best achievement.”

The TV host and Phylicia married in 2014, Steve has been associated with a number of stars in the past, including Pamela Anderson and Hayden Panettiere.

However, he insists that today he only has eyes for Phylicia, who he describes as his “absolute favorite person.”

He told the Mirror: ‘My good marriage, my healthy marriage – it’s my greatest achievement.

‘I like to be with my wife. She is definitely my favorite person.”

The couple met 11 years ago while Steve was in America working on The X Factor USA and Phylicia was a photographer.

Steve inquired about Phylicia’s family in Italy in September 2014 after moving from Los Angeles to the UK with him in 2013.

They married in a quiet ceremony at London’s Mayfair Library in October 2014 and held a reception near Tower Bridge just a month after he asked the question.

A source told the Daily mirror at the time: ‘To outsiders it may have seemed incredibly fast considering they only had a few weeks to plan the whole day, but they couldn’t be happier.

“They went on a road trip through Europe for two months over the summer and Steve decided she really was the one.”

Steve asked in front of Phylicia’s family in Italy in September of that year, in 2013 she moved with him from Los Angeles to the UK.

Steve has been associated in the past with actress Pamela Anderson, 54, and American actress, model and singer Hayden Panettiere, 32, television hosts Fearne Cotton, 40, and Alex Jones, 45, as well as the late Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding who passed away. last September at the age of 39.

He also surprised singer Kylie Minogue, 53, when he got down on one knee when she took over a T4 weekend on Channel 4 in 2010.

However, Steve doesn’t seem to look back on his past relationships, telling the Mirror this weekend: ‘To even talk about the past now would be disrespectful to [Phylicia]. I don’t think about the past. I don’t read about myself or Google my own name.

‘We are happy and well off. That’s one of the things I’m most proud of.’

The presenter said in 2015: ‘The problem is that Phylicia is so wonderful that I want to continue to marry her.

“I love her so much that I keep thinking, ‘Okay, I’m going to propose right now, because she’s so perfect,’ and then I think, ‘Oh wait, she’s already my wife!'”

However, he hasn’t been quite at his best since meeting Phylicia – in 2017, Steve confessed to having sex in the Buckingham Palace toilets with his wife while performing on Through The Keyhole.

Speaking to host Keith Lemon about why he was there, Steve brazenly said, “Since I had a charity thing, I took my wife and we had sex in the bathroom.”