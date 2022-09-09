Steve Jobs’ widow Laurene reveals he was SO obsessed with details it took EIGHT YEARS to pick couch

Apple founder Steve Jobs was known for his attention to detail, but now his widow Laurene Powell Jobs has revealed that he was so obsessed with details that it took eight years to pick out a bank he approved.

Laurene, now 58, who was married to Steve for 20 years before dying of pancreatic cancer in 2011 at age 56, reminisced about her husband at the annual Code Conference on Wednesday — including his notoriously picky nature.

Speaking to current Apple CEO Tim Cook, Apple designer Jony Ive and journalist Kara Swisher, she revealed that Steve was not only extremely picky about his job, but it also spilled over into his personal life.

“People have fooled us for years because we couldn’t agree on a sofa or chairs in our house,” she explained with a laugh.

“For years we had neither, mainly because there were so many details that we had to agree on. And we finally succeeded, but I think it took about eight years.’

Steve shared how important small details in the past were to him, with his statement ‘Details matter, it’s worth waiting to get it right’, which became one of his most famous quotes.

Back in 2011, Business Insider described him as a “true obsessive,” while reporting that the tech mogul studied “every little detail of every product, every ad, every store and everything else related to Apple.”

His father, Paul Jobs, is said to have taught him, as Steve told biographer Walter Isaacson, “He liked to do things right. He even cared about the appearance of the parts you couldn’t see.’

Former Apple art director Lee Clow once revealed that Steve spent a full 30 minutes deciding what shade of gray to make the bathroom signs in Apple stores.

“Steve found that every way a brand touches you is a message, and it’s either a positive message or a message that contradicts what you thought of the brand,” he said of the creator.

Mac developer Bill Atkinson also stated that Steve was “pained” about little things, including the design of the title bars on folders, and explained that he had gone through 20 different versions before he was satisfied.

And while hardly anyone would see the inside of the computer, Walter wrote in his 2011 book, Steve Jobs, that Apple’s CEO wanted the circuit board “to be as beautiful as possible.”

“A great carpenter won’t use worthless wood for the back of a cabinet, even if no one will see it,” said Steve, according to Walter.

It has also been reported that it took him more than a year to design the interior of his private jet – because he was unhappy with the plane’s controls.