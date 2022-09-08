Steve Jobs daughter, Eve mocks Apple iPhone 14 suggesting it’s the same as the previous model

The daughter of the late Steve Jobs, Eve, has softly mocked Apple’s release of their new highly anticipated iPhone 14 using an internet meme.

Eve, 23, responded to Wednesday’s announcement by casting some shadow on the company’s latest release.

Along with a photo of a middle-aged man buying the exact same shirt he was wearing, Stanford graduate, Job’s youngest child, posted a meme from the WallStBets account: “I’m upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14.” after Apple’s announcement today.”

“Bro, they’re just putting out the same thing over and over,” wrote one commenter.

“Apple has re-released the same phone with barely marginal improvements?” another asked about the meaning of the meme.

“It’s not the same because it keeps costing you more money,” another explained.

Eve is the youngest of three children of the late Apple founder with Laurene Powell Jobs (Steve and Laurene pictured in March 2010)

Eve has embarked on a modeling career. Earlier this year, the blonde beauty was seen at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 during Paris Fashion Week

Earlier on Wednesday, Apple gave more details about the iPhone 14, which has a satellite connection that allows users to send SOS messages via satellite if they’re caught in an emergency without service.

The service will be launched in November, two months after the new smartphone hits the market on September 16.

The phone was the culmination of Apple CEO Tim Cook’s annual product event, which also saw the unveiling of the Apple Watch Ultra designed specifically for “extreme athletes.”

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available in five eye-catching colors: Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple and Product Red

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, which have a 6.7-inch screen, are available in five colors: midnight, starlight, blue, purple and red.

iPhone 14 starts at $1399 and goes up to $1,899, which is much lower than rumors had predicted.

Preorders start on September 9. iPhone 14 will be available on September 16 and iPhone 14 Plus will be released on October 7.

Earlier this month, rumors surfaced that the tech giant is collaborating with a satellite internet company, but those speculations became reality on Wednesday.

“As satellites move quickly through space, the iPhone will show you where to point to maintain your connection — and avoid obstacles like mountains and heavy foliage,” Apple said on its website.

The company states on its website that once the iPhone is connected to a satellite, it will automatically send a message, your location, medical ID (if set up), and the amount of battery left on your device to the nearest 911 dispatcher.

iPhone 14 family connects directly to a satellite by showing you where to point your smartphone so you can then send a ‘custom short text’ created by an algorithm that shares the emergency message in just 15 seconds

Apple unveiled its new iPhone 14 at its annual product event on the campus of Apple Park Cupertino, California. Hundreds of people attended the event and got a closer look at the new smartphone

The tech giant said the smartphone has an “amazing new camera system” with an improved 12-megapixel main camera with a sensor that is larger than the smartphone’s predecessor.

The smartphones feature a sleek aerospace-grade aluminum design in five finishes, along with updated internal designs for better thermal performance, and the pair features a ceramic shield on the front that protects the inside workers from spills, water and dust.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said in a statement, “Both phones feature a powerful new main camera with a quantum leap in low-light performance, advanced connectivity capabilities with 5G and eSIM, and the incredible performance of A15 Bionic.” enabling even better battery life. All of this, tightly integrated with iOS 16, makes iPhone more essential than ever.”

The camera also has a 49 percent improvement in low-light shooting and a new TrueDepth for the front camera that automatically focuses on objects and people within the frame, along with the Ultra Wide camera that captures more of the scene.

The new iPhone 14 family includes a software feature called ‘Photonic Engine’ that captures better details and colors in low light.

Deeply integrating hardware and software, Photonic Engine improves mid to low light performance for photos on all cameras: up to 2x on the Ultra Wide camera, 2x on the TrueDepth camera and an impressive 2.5x on the new Main camera,” Apple announced.

“Photonic Engine makes this dramatic quality improvement possible by applying the computational benefits of Deep Fusion earlier in the image process to deliver extraordinary detail and preserve subtle textures, deliver better colors and retain more information in a photo.”

The video system also got an upgrade with ‘action’ mode, which keeps the video footage stable even if you falter.

These smartphones feature the company’s new A16 chip, which is faster than the A15 chip but uses less battery power.

CEO Tim Cook said the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Max are the best smartphones Apple has ever made.