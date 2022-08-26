Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve, 23, channels Gigi Hadid as she covers Vogue Japan

<!–

She announced that she had joined DNA Model Management earlier this year.

And Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve revealed her brand new photoshoot for Vogue Japan on Friday as she channeled supermodel Gigi Hadid sporting a sleek high ponytail.

On Instagram, Eve, 23, looked sensational in an oversized sweatshirt with a Louis Vuitton graphic print while showing off her endless legs.

Stunning: Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve revealed her brand new photoshoot for Vogue Japan on Friday as she channeled supermodel Gigi Hadid with a sleek high ponytail

The model formed a storm as she gazed sultry through the camera and lifted the hem of the baggy statement sweater.

Eve’s blond locks were pulled from her face in a style reminiscent of Gigi, as she applied a dab of cherry red lipstick.

Alongside an image of the October cover, she shared details of the crew on set, writing: “Thank you, thank you, thank you!!!”

Inspiration? Eve’s blonde locks were pulled back from her face in a style reminiscent of Gigi (Gigi pictured for Maybelline in July 2022)

Grateful: In addition to an image of the cover, she shared details of the crew on set, writing, “Thank you, thank you, thank you!!!”

Earlier this year, the descendants of the late Apple founder and billionaire investor Laurene Powell Jobs, 58, took to Instagram to announce some exciting news.

The blonde beauty – who is also an accomplished rider – revealed the announcement by posting a candid Polaroid-esque photo of herself with the caption “now represented by @dnamodels.”

Eve turned out to be in expert hands, as the company also represents big names such as Doutzen Kroes, Emily Ratajkowski and Kaia Gerber.

Astonishing: Earlier this year, the descendants of the late Apple founder and billionaire investor Laurene Powell Jobs, 58, took to Instagram to announce exciting news

Chic: The blonde beauty was also seen at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris

She was also featured at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris.

The Stanford graduate — who is Job’s youngest child — looked like the epitome of chic in a white crop top and blue nylon bell bottoms.

The famous offspring has been in the modeling industry since September 2021, when she made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week.