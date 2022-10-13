Steve Jacobs’ ex-wife Rosie on her ‘healing’ 30-day hike across Spain

The ex-wife of former Today Show weather forecaster Steve Jacobs has spoken of how she found inner peace at the end of a 30-day trek through Spain.

Rosie Jacobs, 42, whose alcohol and relationship struggles are well documented, recently completed the Camino de Santiago, a 50km pilgrimage route through northern Spain that changed her life.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Mail Australia this week, the former television producer revealed how she calmed her demons during the adventure, allowing her to re-enter the world as a powerful single woman.

‘[The Camino] was physically massive and really challenging and rewarding,” said the travel writer.

‘But also mentally it was quite a challenge in terms of the internal voice you use to get yourself through something like this, and the processing you go through.

“And I also think it was quite a spiritual journey and a really soulful adventure.”

Rosie, who walked the Camino alone without the safety of a tour group, said there were two reasons she decided to take on the weighty challenge.

The first was to pay tribute to a friend who recently passed away, while the second was to celebrate her achievements after a few rough years.

Rosie went through a messy divorce from Steve in 2017 and previously struggled with alcoholism.

She also had a bitter breakup with former AFL player Matt Shir between 2018 and 2019.

‘[I saw the trek] as a celebration of the fact that I’ve been through quite a bit of emotional stuff over the past five years, and I feel like I’ve done a tremendous amount of personal exploration and change and healing,” she said.

“And I’ve now reached a point where I feel like I’m coming out the other side. And I’m really at peace with who I am and where I am, and that feels good.’

Rosie added of her personal struggles, “In the past five years I’ve been diagnosed with complex PTSD, so it’s been a lot of work for me to understand that and find ways to deal with it.”

‘[I have been] making sure I get enough sleep and making sure I do physical nurturing things for myself. Quitting alcohol was one of the things that was very important to me at that level. That really helped me deal with anxiety,” she explained.

By the end of the Camino, Rosie said she was a changed woman.

Rosie also lifted the lid on her dating life, confirming that she is happily single after quietly saying goodbye to her newest flame Alex Daly.

“It’s been a long time since Alex and I broke up, and during that time, for the first time in my adult life, I’ve really come to enjoy being independent and solo,” she said.

‘And I actually have enough on my plate right now that I’m very busy. Being a single mother with two young girls and owning a business as a travel journalist. I have never felt so fulfilled and satisfied.’

What is the Camino? The Camino de Santiago, also known as the Way of Saint James, is an annual Christian pilgrimage to the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, northwestern Spain. The network of trails has been walked by pilgrims since the early ninth century and is currently a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world walk the Camino routes, alone or in organized tour groups. The trek extends over 780 km over hilly terrain and usually takes about 30 days for hikers. According to legend, the remains of the apostle Saint James the Great were buried in Santiago.

Rosie didn’t rule out the possibility of finding love in the future, revealing that she still hopes one day to find someone “magical enough” to get her off the ground.

As for her relationship with ex-husband Steve, things have never been smoother.

The former couple share custody of their two daughters Isabella and Francesca, with Steve having the girls for a month while Rosie walks the Camino.

Rosie described Steve as a ‘great dad’ and added, ‘We’ve always put the girls first.

“Steven and I share our time with the girls 50/50. We take that as it comes, and we just juggle the dates between us.

“But our girls were born into a world where Steven had been traveling for work almost every day of the year from the day they arrived…so that’s all they’ve ever known him for.

“It’s kind of weird that they have time with him without him dropping everything and jumping on a plane. So it was great! He’s had the girls again this time for the first time in a long time.’

Rosie started her career as a television producer but is perhaps best known for hosting several shows on Nine, 10, Foxtel and The Weather Channel.

She married Steve in 2010 and they officially divorced in 2019.

Steve and Rosie married three years after meeting on the set of the Today show, where he was a star weather host and she a behind-the-scenes producer.

They split in late 2017, just a few months after moving to Vanuatu in what friends described as a “last ditch effort” to save their seven-year marriage.

She moved on to Canadian commando Dylan Nash and then former AFL player Matt Shir.

Jacobs was on the rebound from an affair with Nash after the breakdown of her marriage when she fell in love with Shir.

The couple met in June 2018 through a dating app and Shir moved into her apartment in Bronte, in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, in October of that year.

However, the couple broke up in dire circumstances in January 2019, with Shir admitting to assaulting Rosie in her home.

Details of the incident were revealed at the Downing Center Local Court in Sydney in September 2019.

Rosie then moved on with Alex Daly in late 2019 before splitting up less than two years later.