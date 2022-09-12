Steve Irwin’s TV director John Stainton reveals fate of tape of icon’s death on Great Barrier Reef

The TV guru who rocketed Steve Irwin to fame has relived the horror of watching footage showing the death of The Crocodile Hunter as it was played back for detectives.

Film crews captured the horrific moment a stingray struck Irwin while snorkeling on the Great Barrier Reef off Port Douglas, northern Queensland, in 2006.

The huge fish allegedly mistook Irwin, 44, for a predatory shark, and struck out with a deadly barb that pierced the TV star’s chest and pierced his heart.

Only one tape of the deadly attack has ever existed, said its manager and film director John Stainton, who co-created the TV sensation The Crocodile Hunter with Irwin.

Stainton said the copy was immediately destroyed as soon as police finished it.

“I remember seeing it in the police chambers in Cairns,” he told the Daily Mail Australia.

“It was something that none of the family—nobody—wanted to see.

The film crew’s cameras captured the horrific moment a stingray struck the TV legend while snorkeling the Great Barrier Reef off Port Douglas, northern Queensland, in 2006.

Director John Stainton (left, with Steve Irwin, right and his wife Terri, center) said only one video of the attack ever existed, and was destroyed after police finished it.

“It wasn’t pleasant… I don’t want to explain it to be honest – I just want to get it out of my head.

“Even just talking about it has brought it all back, but I just don’t want to hear about it. I don’t want to remember.

“The last thing I want to remember are my best buddy’s last moments.”

Camera crews for Irwin’s upcoming TV project Ocean’s Deadliest struggled desperately to save the star while taking him to shore.

But the environmental hero – who became famous worldwide for his exuberant on-screen energy and ocker ‘Crikey!’ slogan – died before reaching the hospital.

Speculation surrounding the incident suggested that several copies of the video were made, including one handed to Irwin’s widow, Terri, and the Queensland Police also allegedly kept another.

Fake versions of the video have also appeared online, with one blurry clip claiming to show the horrific incident. It remains available on YouTube to this day and has been viewed nearly two million times.

A huge stingray allegedly mistook Steve Irwin, 44, for a predatory shark, and lashed out with a deadly barb that pierced the TV star’s chest and pierced his heart

But Stainton insists there was only one copy of the footage – and he erased it ASAP.

“Everything has been destroyed,” he said. ‘There was nothing left. I didn’t think the Irwins would have wanted a copy of it. I haven’t even talked to Terri about it.

‘There were no more copies at all. There was only one copy, the original tape – no other copies were made – and it was destroyed after the police returned it.

“It’s not good at all to have those things around you. There’s already enough unpleasantness in the world without keeping all those things around.

“No one will ever find a copy of it.”

In the 16 years since his death, there has been speculation that a copy of the video had been given to Steve Irwin’s widow Terri, pictured here with their children Bindi and Robert

Stainton – who has now left TV to run the Eat Street North Shore hospitality and entertainment center in Brisbane – spoke after the 16th anniversary of Irwin’s death on September 4.

Irwin had initially attempted to track a deadly tiger shark near Batt Reef on the day of his death.

But after failing to find one, Irwin spotted a large six-foot stingray and began filming for a separate project, presumably his daughter’s Bindi the Jungle Girl show.

He had previously ordered his teams to film everything no matter what happened, often saying he would be “sad if no one gets it.” [his death] on tape’.

Irwin swam above the usually docile stingray before releasing one of its deadly barbs without warning.

“It went through his chest like a hot knife through butter,” Irwin’s cameraman Justin Lyons – who filmed the tragic incident – later revealed.

Crews rushed to their boat with the injured icon, where Irwin told his team that the jet “pierced my lung,” not realizing it had hit his heart.

As the crew desperately tried to drive back to shore, Irwin realized he wasn’t going to make it and told the film crew, “I’m dying.”

Paramedics on the coast performed CPR, but were unable to save him.

John Stainton admitted he’d lost touch with Steve Irwin’s wife Terri, 58, and their children Bindi, 24, and Robert, 18, but said he was pleased to see them put Steve’s plans into action.

While Stainton was heartbroken by the death of his close friend, he said he welcomed the anniversary of the tragedy as a chance to look back fondly on their years together.

He admitted he’d lost touch with Irwin’s wife Terri, 58, and their children Bindi, 24, and Robert, 18, but said he was pleased to see they continued to put Steve’s plans into action.

“I haven’t talked to them in years,” he said. ‘I’m not really in touch with them right now. They are on their mission and I am on mine.’

But he cherishes the memories and good times of his years with Steve, creating TV magic together that enchanted the world.

He recalled the pair playing elaborate pranks on each other, including one when Stainton hired a group of actors to pose as a fake sheik and his entourage.

John Stainton (left) cherishes the memories and good times of his years with Steve Irwin (right), co-creating TV magic that captivated the world

“I told Steve that this man was willing to invest a huge sum of money in Australia Zoo and show him around and give him anything he wanted,” Stainton revealed.

‘But when he took him to show Steve’s prized camels, the ‘sheik’ told him that he had fallen in love with the animals and insisted that he take them home.

“Steve refused… but then the sheikh offered him his two wives in exchange. The look on Steve’s face was priceless! It was the first time I saw him speechless…’

He added: “We had such a great relationship. I don’t want to have bad memories of it. The anniversary of his death is a rough time, but it’s a good time.

“It brings him back to the forefront of people’s minds for a day or two. I hope no one will ever forget him, because he was just bigger than life.

“He will remain a legend for this generation – and hopefully for generations to come.”