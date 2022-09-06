Steve Irwin death: Mystery surrounds ‘death tape’ 16 years after he was stabbed in chest by stingray

The location of the tape depicting the tragic death of Steve Irwin remains a mystery 16 years after a stingray killed the beloved Australian conservationist.

Irwin was goaded by a beam on the Batt Reef near Port Douglas on September 4, 2006 while filming for a new TV show.

Camera crews desperately tried to save the environmental icon before taking him to shore, where paramedics performed CPR, but he died before reaching the hospital.

The entire incident was caught on camera for the Ocean’s Deadliest program – with tapes being handed over to authorities to aid their investigation.

Irwin’s anniversary was Monday, but the images have still never been made public, thanks in large part to the wishes of his close friends and family.

‘When that finally comes true’ [after being investigated], it will never see the light of day. Ever. Ever,” Irwin’s best friend and director John Stainton told Larry King in 2006.

“I’ve actually seen it, but I don’t want to see it again.”

The tape showing the tragic death of Steve Irwin remains a mystery 16 years after the beloved Australian conservationist was killed by a stingray

Irwin became one of the world’s most beloved and recognizable conversationalists thanks to his larger-than-life personality

Irwin was diving for his new show the day of his death, with crews initially trying to track a deadly tiger shark off the reef.

After failing to find one, Irwin instead locked himself on a large six-foot stingray for a separate project they were working on, presumably his daughter’s Bindi the Jungle Girl show.

Irwin swam above the usually docile and harmless stingray, before projecting one of its barbs into his chest – possibly mistaking him for a shark.

Rays use the barbs, which are three venomous spine blades in its tail, as a defense mechanism when threatened or stepped on.

The stingray pierced Irwin’s chest as he swam over it and struck his heart as crews rushed the icon to their boat.

“It went through his chest like a hot knife through butter,” said Irwin’s cameraman Justin Lyons, who filmed the tragic incident.

Irwin told his team that the beam “pierced my lung” after he was hit, not realizing it had hit his heart instead.

“He probably thought Steve’s shadow was a tiger shark, which eats from it quite regularly, so it started attacking him,” Lyons said.

“As we sail back, I yell at one of the other crew members in the boat to put their hand over the wound, and we say to him things like, ‘Think of your kids, Steve, hold on, hang on, hang on “.

“He looked up at me a little calmly and said, ‘I’m dying.’ And that was the last thing he said.’

Irwin’s best friend and director John Stainton said the footage of his death “would never see the light of day” and admitted he wished he’d never seen it

The 44-year-old conservationist had ordered all his teams to film everything that happened, regardless of the plight, and the horrific footage was immediately handed over to authorities investigating his death.

Biographer Timmy Donovan said Irwin always told people he would be sad if no one got it [his death] on tape’.

Australia mourned the loss of one of its favorite sons with his funeral broadcast internationally from his beloved Australia Zoo in Queensland in the days following.

Irwin’s close friend Stainton, who worked alongside the icon with Discovery Communications, said he would make sure the video was never made public in an emotional interview with CNN host Larry King.

“I would never want to show that tape,” the director said after his death.

Stainton accompanied Irwin’s body on a seaplane back from Cairns after his death before watching his wife Terri and children Bindi and Robert arrive to see his coffin for the first time.

“I spent six hours on the plane with him, just him and me. For five hours I couldn’t stop crying. It was devastating,” he said in 2006.

The images were handed over to authorities who returned them after their investigation was completed. All copies were destroyed except one that was given to wife Terri (center)

“The fact that we finally got him home and the family saw the coffin last night, it was like a point.

“Until you actually see that, you can’t imagine it. You think it’s a dream and it’s not happening. But it is and it has and it is done.’

As for the footage, all but one of Irwin’s deaths was destroyed immediately after the investigation was completed.

It has been reported that Terri has gotten the last copy of the last moments from her husband.

Terri told You magazine in 2018, “After Steve’s death, 100 million viewers watched a video of his death that was released on YouTube.”

‘That film was a complete fabrication in which people’s grief was exploited. I’ve never seen the real footage. Why would I? I know how my husband died and I was relieved that the children were not on the boat as they usually would be; it would have been horrible if they had witnessed it.’

According to Terri, there’s another copy in a dusty police locker somewhere.