STEVE HILTON: Why Elon Musk’s free speech campaign triggers America’s woke establishment

Madness has gripped the mightiest in America.

Their demented impulse to control public discourse has been apparent for some time, but in recent weeks it has become too grotesque.

Washington politicians, ideologically trapped journalists, Hollywood celebrities and Silicon Valley tech oligarchs have exposed themselves as members of an anti-free speech cabal.

Their trigger is Elon Musk.

How else to explain the unhinged reaction to an idea that just a few years ago would have been considered so uncontroversial that it would hardly have been worth mentioning: that Americans should be free to express their subject matter – without censorship.

Isn’t that the whole point of America in many ways? Isn’t it the foundation of democracy?

Apparently not.

America’s most powerful are triggered by Elon Musk, who thinks people should be free to express their opinions

President Joe Biden has called for an investigation into Musk, a private individual who was suspected for saying he wanted to guarantee free speech.

“I think Elon Musk’s collaboration and/or technical relationships with other countries are worth looking at,” Biden said at a news conference in early November. “Whether or not he does something inappropriate, I’m not suggesting. I suggest it’s worth looking at.’

Have you ever heard such gibberish? It is clear that the president is “suggesting” something. But what?

Journalists, whose existence depends on the right to free speech, are foaming at the mouth over this terrifying new Twitter threat.

A Reuters reporter asked press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if the White House is concerned that Twitter is becoming a “vector of disinformation.”

Well, thank you very much for that question, in fact we are, Biden’s spokeswoman replied.

Let’s not forget that under the previous Twitter regime, the platform actively suppressed coverage of the contents of Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop.

This wasn’t just a dirty story about the son of a prominent politician. It was evidence that the Democratic Party presidential nominee, while serving as vice president, was the head — and potential financial beneficiary — of a corrupt influence operation involving a hostile foreign power.

Imagine if Twitter had banned the salacious and now debunked Trump-Russia conspiracy claims?

The media would have erupted in outrage, but today we are told to believe that the real threat is more speech, not less.

“Incorrect Covid information is back on Twitter,” state broadcaster NPR shouted this week.

Fake “Covid Information”?

Do they mean the claims that cloth masks prevent transmission of the virus? That prolonged school closures were effective? That Covid vaccines prevent infection? All of those claims were false.

Whoopi Goldberg said on Twitter, “Some things you have to walk away from unless you can get the control you need. At the moment there is no way to get this control’

Biden has called for an investigation into Musk

But the White House dutifully monitors Musk’s Twitter, as if it were another looming pandemic or Vladimir Putin’s latest offensive in Ukraine.

And corporate America, which has benefited more than most from the country’s long and proud tradition of liberty, is doing its part.

They have risen together to punish Musk. A report found that 50 of Twitter’s top 100 advertisers are no longer buying ads on the platform.

What is this ‘threat’ that they all seem so afraid of?

It is Musk’s commitment to overturning censorship that has made Twitter an ally of the left-wing establishment and an enemy of free speech.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk suggested that Apple had gone so far as to threaten to remove Twitter from the App Store.

Twitter’s former head of trust and security confirmed that Apple and Google have control over the policies of companies like Twitter, as social media platforms depend on the two giants for the distribution of their apps.

Now Tim Cook tells Musk that Twitter was never meant to be kicked out of the App Store. But who can believe a word the CEO of Apple says?

It’s no surprise that at the very same time that our tech elites are rising up against Musk’s challenge to usurp their control, they’re working to help China’s communist dictator Xi Jinping assert his own control.

Amazingly, given their endless posturing about their “values,” Apple recently — and secretly — changed the technical specs of its AirDrop feature to prevent the Chinese people from using the feature to stage historic protests against the regime.

Under Cook’s shameful reign, Apple has evolved from a great company that any American could be proud of to the obedient salt lick of the world’s most ruthless authoritarian regime.

Apple CEO Tim Cook now claims that Musk’s Twitter was never intended to be kicked out of the App Store

Perhaps the irony of the anti-free speech cabal’s protests is best expressed by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren.

She worried that “one man” shouldn’t have control over what people can say.

No, Senator, you don’t want “one man” to dictate what people can say. But you’d be fine with one woman doing it – as long as it’s you!

Musk doesn’t want to control what people say. He wants the exact opposite: to enable people to speak as freely as possible, within the limits of the law and accepted standards of decency.

On Thursday night, Musk suspended Kanye West’s Twitter account for “inciting violence” after West posted an image of a swastika intertwined with the Star of David.

It’s proof that Musk doesn’t want Twitter to be a cesspool, but a marketplace of ideas.

And here we get to the heart of the matter, inadvertently revealed by, of all people, Whoopi Goldberg on The View.

Her co-host Sunny Hostin asked infamous celebrity virtue signaller Alyssa Milano if she wanted to stay on the social media platform.

The answer? “We can’t give up that area. It’s like turf war. That’s how I look at it.’

Then Whoopi gave away the game, “I’ll tell you, some things you have to run from unless you can get the control you need.” At the moment there is no way to get this control.’

And there you have it.

All this posturing about the supposed ‘dangers’ of free speech, it’s really just the left panicking about losing control. And they respond by any means necessary.

For years, the smug, sanctimonious gatekeepers of American thought have fostered an increasingly extremist, awake groupthink, punishing anyone who dares to step out of line. The social media platforms have been eager accomplices, checking speech in ideological lines and then dressing it up as “protecting” the public from harm.

It all fits right into the strategy of totalitarians down through the ages: if you control what people can say, you can ultimately control what they think.

And that gives you complete control over everything.