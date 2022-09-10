STEVE HILTON: This is the most idiotic example of a climate cult gone mad

California is in the throes of a deadly crisis!

No, not the weeks-long 100-degree-plus temperatures that blanket the state.

Heat waves come and go.

I’m talking about something far more insidious. The state is being strangled in the trap of a ‘climate cult’.

All week long, every Californian with a cell phone receives desperate text messages begging them to “turn off your appliances” and turn down their air conditioning.

Governor Gavin Newsom has sent plaintive pleas to thank us for our compliance and to urge us to continue with the rationing measures.

You see – California’s power grid can’t handle the extra demands of the hot weather.

Newsom assures us that our compliance will ensure ‘we will get through this together’.

Come through what?

A string of hot days in the summer is nothing new, despite Newsom’s false claims of “unprecedented” temperatures.

The last comparable heat wave happened in 1988. That’s not exactly ancient history.

No, the real reason California — a state that is the world’s fifth largest economy — can’t power its citizens’ homes is because Newsom and far-left Democrats have been waging war on energy for years in the name of fighting climate change. .

For them, all that matters is moving forward, with all the zeal of the religious fanatic, an insane and irrational anti-energy, anti-human agenda.

Reliable sources of electricity, such as gas-fired and nuclear power, have been undermined, while renewable alternatives such as wind and solar have been encouraged through regulation and subsidies.

Let’s be clear, the climate is changing and I have always supported reasonable, balanced policies to address that reality. I also support the sensible use and development of renewable energy sources.

But I—and millions of Californians—are unwilling to plunge ourselves and our children into hot and dangerous darkness in pursuit of a vague, self-righteous, ill-conceived crusade that won’t even achieve its stated goals.

There is no evidence whatsoever that California’s self-sacrifice will amount to any meaningful reduction in the global warning.

Regardless, there has been no sustained increase in the frequency or severity of heat waves in the US over the past century, and the number of deaths from heat waves has dropped significantly — mainly due to the increased availability of air conditioning.

But the climate cultists tell us to turn off our air conditioning!

Isn’t that proof that the stubborn withdrawal from reliable energy has gone too far?

Apparently not for the high priests of the ‘climate crisis’, as they call it.

“We understand we can’t turn the lights off,” Siva Gunda, vice chair of the California Energy Commission, told The Washington Post. “But the fear of these questions being raised is no reason to slow down what we know to be moral and societal what we should be doing.”

There it is in black and white. It is moral to paralyze energy production.

Incredibly, in the midst of this entirely self-created crisis, California is doubling down.

The latest centerpiece is the program to force the electrification of our economy with a ban on gas stoves in new homes and, most famously, a ban on gas-powered cars by 2035.

Electric vehicles for everyone!

But in possibly the cruellest and most inept of recent edict, electric vehicle Californians were told not to charge their cars.

To complete the picture of chaos and confusion, Isaac Sanchez, chief of the Cal Fire Battalion, begged the people to ignore that order, with parts of the state under fire evacuation warnings.

“We recommend that cars are fully charged and ready to use. If that’s your way of evacuating, and if you don’t, you won’t be able to evacuate, then the safety of life is a priority. At least that applies to us,” Sanchez told Newsweek. “Our priority is always to go wrong for the safety of life.”

Precisely.

But “life” is not a priority for the demented “climate” fans who have brought California into this dire state.

They have even contributed to the wildfires they use as an excuse to push through their agenda.

Forcing utilities like PG&E in Northern California to spend money on vain “climate projects” has neglected essential ongoing maintenance work.

Time and again, studies have shown that faulty equipment is the cause of the most damaging wildfires.

The tragedy of it all – and the warning to the rest of America – is that it is all so unnecessary.

Like America as a whole, California has abundant energy reserves, especially natural gas, that we could use to reliably power our economy and society while reducing carbon emissions.

Instead, we are pathetically muddling through with a combination of rationing and the importation of much dirtier fossil fuels from some of the world’s worst regimes.

We all shuddered at the horrific spectacle of Biden’s fist-bump of shame with Saudi Arabia’s butcher Mohammed Bin Salman.

Now the Saudis are throwing it back in Biden’s face with a promise to reduce production rather than increase it, to keep prices high.

It is a truly grotesque abdication of the American leadership.

Yet these Democratic politicians have the audacity to claim that their disastrous and disorderly energy policies are somehow admired and worthy of imitation.

Newsom boasts that where California leads, the nation will follow — a sentiment echoed recently by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and a sentiment that terrifies all Americans.

If Democrats in California — or at the national level — really wanted to do that, they would give a huge boost to the most reliable form of clean energy we have, nuclear power.

Instead, in California, after years of demonization, we saw a reluctant payment deferral for our last remaining nuclear power plant, Diablo Canyon, with no long-term investment and nothing from Biden except a token commitment.

When you look at the astonishing incoherence and profound destructiveness of Democrats’ energy policies, you inevitably come to the conclusion that they are truly in the throes of a “climate cult.”

Anti-science, anti-human, inconsistent even on its own terms… it’s all one giant, self-indulgent exercise in elite virtue signaling, and as usual, ordinary Americans are left in the dark.