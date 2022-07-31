Steve Harmison is named talkSPORT’s Newcastle United correspondent

English fast bowler Steve Harmison has swapped the bouncers for broadcasts, becoming Newcastle United’s correspondent for talkSPORT.

The 43-year-old double Ashes winner, who had a stint as manager of hometown club Ashington from 2015-17, will cover the Premier League club for the radio station as they try to progress under manager Eddie Howe, with the support of huge Saudi wealth.

Harmison is a regular on talkSPORT, and although he has mainly focused on cricket, he has often talked about problems with his beloved Magpies.

It will now be interesting to see his approach to the club’s controversial new ownership, and the many questions that remain unanswered about the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia.

U.S. intelligence claimed that the man behind the takeover, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salaman, has approved the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi — a claim denied by the Saudi Foreign Ministry — and whether Harmison will meddle in such troublesome areas. be fascinating.

The ex-cricketer will be following the side, commenting on matches and regularly attending press conferences. Harmison played 63 Tests for England, in addition to stints for Durham and Yorkshire.

He set the tone for Ashes’ dramatic 2005 win with a display of accurate, aggressive bowling that caused Australian captain Ricky Ponting to bleed after being struck on the helmet.

While an errant first pitch of the next series will be remembered for a variety of reasons, he returned from the cold to play a key role as England defeated the old foe again in 2009.

Harmison’s move follows that of former Sunderland star Michael Gray, who covers Manchester clubs for the broadcaster.