STEVE FORBES: Misguided Federal Reserve thinks crippling the economy will rescue America

The Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for the second time in a row in a historic effort to curb the worst inflation in 40 years.

It’s like a dentist performing root canal treatment on a patient with a heart problem.

It won’t help, but it sure will hurt.

Worse, the Fed’s action on Wednesday will do nothing to prevent America from slipping back into the dark stagflationary days of the 1970s and early 1980s.

The Federal Reserve believes its role in fighting inflation is to raise interest rates, squeeze the economy and prevent people from buying the goods and services they need at a time when the country is already on the brink of extinction. is in a recession.

But putting people out of work and deliberately crippling US economic growth is not the way to return to a vibrant economy.

It is a cure for the wrong disease.

The biggest factor behind the current inflationary situation is “non-monetary,” meaning it has nothing to do with how many dollars are circulating in the economy.

‘Non-monetary’ causes of inflation include factors such as supply chain disruptions, which are often the result of events such as war, hurricanes or – as we see today – pandemics.

The virus-related shutdowns disrupted supply chains that the “experts” barely knew existed.

These huge, complex global delivery systems don’t act like a light switch that can be turned on and off.

Rising interest rates do nothing to address this problem.

Today’s overwhelming problem is too little supply.

But apparently the Fed believes that inflation is the result of too much demand.

For the average American family, the cost of all these blunders will be high.

As in — higher prices, higher rents and higher mortgage payments.

Borrowing costs will go up, companies will struggle to grow and people will lose their jobs or not be hired at all.

It means less money saved for education and retirement and a weaker economic future.

Making people poorer is not the way to fight inflation.

It is also undoubtedly true that the federal government’s responses to the pandemic, such as giving away an additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits and generous stimulus measures, have fueled current inflation.

Worse still, the Biden administration is now piling up more erroneous economic policies through a regulatory war on trade, domestic energy production and vital industries.

They continue to restrict US oil production with strict regulations and bans, while begging Saudi Arabia to produce more.

America is already in a version of the stagflation – defined by rising prices and unemployment – that devastated the nation five decades ago.

At the time, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of prices paid by typical consumers for retail goods, went from 37.8% in 1970 to 76.7% in 1979.

The June 2022 CPI was 9.1%

In 1979 the average home mortgage with a term of 30 years had risen to more than 11%. And it climbed even further in the 1980s with a top of more than 16%.

Stagflation puts people on a treadmill, but the treadmill wins.

They run harder and harder just to stand still, but the steadily rising cost of living eventually wears them out.

People get tired of not moving forward. They feel as if they are in a permanent rut.

But it doesn’t have to be that way.

We need to get the Federal Reserve to focus on stabilizing the dollar, rather than intentionally hurting those with little positive economic gain.

The Federal Reserve may return to the old Bretton Woods gold standard or announce that it will closely monitor gold and commodity prices, as chairman Alan Greenspan did from the late 1980s to the late 1990s.

We also need the federal government to cut taxes and regulations and stop their politically motivated spending.

Some of that happened in the 1970s, with good results.

President Jimmy Carter deregulated much of the transportation industry. As a result, the trucking industry boomed and the US railroad industry, which was on the brink of insolvency, became the best in the world. Before deregulation, airlines couldn’t even make route changes without undue government approval.

We can do the same today, if we put down the drill and pick up the stethoscope.

Don’t condemn Americans to the slump of the stagflation of the 1970s and 1980s.

Fuel the engine of corporate America and the heart of America will begin to pump strongly again.