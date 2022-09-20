Steve Cooper’s future at Nottingham Forest is up in the air with the manager yet to sign a new deal

The club spent a whopping £145 million on a total of 22 players in the transfer window

Forest are currently 19th in the Premier League table with just four points

Cooper did a remarkable job in leading Forest to promotion from the Championship

Steve Cooper’s status at Nottingham Forest is being closely monitored by a number of clubs in England and abroad, with the manager still yet to sign a new deal.

Cooper did a remarkable job leading Forest to promotion last season after taking over exactly a year ago when the club were bottom of the Championship. His current deal expires at the end of this season.

The club has had a difficult start to life in the top flight, where Cooper has been tasked with integrating 22 new players, while he gets to grips with coaching in the Premier League for the first time.

Steve Cooper’s status at Nottingham Forest is being monitored by a number of other clubs

They went into the international break ranked 19th in the table with four points from seven matches.

In addition to Forest, Greek shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis also owns Olympiacos in his home country.

Cooper is the sixth permanent boss of the Marinakis era and easily the most successful.

Despite two damaging home defeats, Cooper’s stock remains high for his work at Forest

Despite two damaging home defeats by Bournemouth and Fulham, Cooper’s stock remains high thanks to his work with Forest and Swansea, who he twice led to the Championship play-offs.

Forest have spent more than £145m on the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi, Emmanuel Dennis and Remo Freuler this summer.

They brought in a total of 22 players as they rebuilt their entire squad to prepare for life in the top flight.