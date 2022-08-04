Steve Cooper vows to add to Nottingham Forest’s 12 new signings this transfer window

Steve Cooper has vowed to add 12 new signings from Nottingham Forest during this transfer window as they prepare for their first top game this century.

Forest arrives in Newcastle on Saturday with a new team after spending around £85million since promotion, with former Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard being the most eye-catching of their new players.

But Cooper insists Forest isn’t done yet as they continue to chase Morgan Gibbs-White, with Wolves seeking around £30million for their playmaker, who was part of the England Under-17 squad that won the World Cup with Cooper at the helm.

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest side was one of the busiest during the transfer window

The club have spent around £85 million on 12 players – with free transfer Jesse Lingard being one of the more eye-catching

“I think there will be more ins and outs,” said Cooper. “We had no choice but to make the amount of changes we’ve made and are still making.

“In an ideal world we would have liked to have continued with much of last season’s team and added in the areas we thought we needed.

“Last season we had five players on loan and this summer we had no contract. Even if we were still in the championship, we would have made the same number of changes.”

Nottingham Forest seek a move for £30million valued playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White

Any club that spends a lot of money after promotion runs the risk of being compared to Fulham, who put £105 on 10 players in the summer of 2018 and were promptly relegated.

Cooper was careful to avoid such comparisons, though he knows the answers won’t come until the action starts. Forest needs players like Lingard to shine from the start.

Cooper added: “Of course we wanted him to come, but it was important that he showed that he wanted to come, which he did. I have to accept that I’m dealing with big characters and bigger names at this level and Jesse is a great example of that. Among other factors, you have to make decisions about attracting players based on their reaction and gut feeling.”