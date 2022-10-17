Steve Cooper blasts Nottingham Forest’s social media team for tweet ahead of Wolves defeat

<!–

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper admits his club’s social media post ahead of Saturday’s defeat at Wolves, which appeared to belittle their opponents, was not helpful.

Forest tweeted a photo of their striker Emmanuel Dennis on the Molineux pitch surrounded by wolf cubs with the caption ‘playtime’.

It was quickly removed, but not before the image was shared in a WhatsApp group for the Wolves players, with Ruben Neves claiming it served as motivation for their 1-0 win.

After the win, Wolves responded with a post of his own, which showed a cut tree with the caption ‘playtimes over’ and Neves, who scored the only goal, posted his own reaction on Instagram.

Cooper said it didn’t affect the result, but didn’t help his team.

“I was then asked about it in the press conference but I was not aware of it, then I was told what happened next,” he said ahead of Tuesday’s visit to Brighton.

“It was not a good thing for the club and it was not useful.

“But it’s done. The important thing is that you learn from it.

Ruben Neves shared the tweet before the match and then picked the winner for Wolves

‘It had no impact on the performance or the result; I’m not going to use that as an excuse. Professional players from both teams don’t need a social media post to be motivated to get a result.

“It was not a good time for us. But we have to draw a line under it, trust that the club will solve it and move on.

“It wasn’t convenient. But at the same time it is now ready. It won’t happen again and we have to move on.’

Forest travels to Brighton on Tuesday in search of a first win since the second game of the season.

Nottingham Forest are bottom of the Premier League with six defeats in their last seven games

Six defeats from seven games have left Forest at the bottom of the list and Cooper is considering changes at the Amex Stadium.

He will judge full-backs Serge Aurier and Renan Lodi who were recently injured while Lewis O’Brien still struggles with an illness.

Cooper added: “We’re giving a few every chance to be available. Serge has been on a bit of an accelerated schedule since coming in without a preseason. Doing a few days, doing international service, playing for minutes there, that was important.

“It’s all been a bit fast and when you do that you tend to pick up some niggles and that’s what he had. It’s a muscle injury, so we’ll see.

Renan is more of a contact injury than a muscle injury. That’s just trying to give him every chance to let the kick and the swelling come down. When that happens, things move forward quickly.

“We’ll give them every chance.”