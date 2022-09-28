Steve Clarke backs his Scotland side to ‘qualify outright’ for Euro 2024

Steve Clarke believes he can take Scotland straight to Euro 2024 without the need for a play-off by hitting back at those who asked him to be sacked in the summer.

The Scots, minus the main players, lost their World Cup play-off against Ukraine and suffered a painful 3-0 defeat to Ireland in June.

Clarke has been criticized in light of those results, but he and his team have responded by taking seven points from three games during this international break to outdo their Nations League group.

Scotland sealed their promotion to Group A of the Nations League on Tuesday evening

Steve Clarke’s side has already guaranteed itself a play-off spot for Euro 2024

That means promotion to Group A and the guarantee of a play-off place prior to the qualification for the European Championship in Germany.

Their raise was secured thanks to a gritty goalless draw with Ukraine here in Krakow on Tuesday night.

And Clarke is in an optimistic mood after a fantastic week in which a virus and various injuries threatened to derail their campaign.

“I don’t think we will need the play-off with this group of players,” he said. ‘That’s my honest opinion.

‘We want to improve. You can see it this week in the players and their performances. It’s nice to have the safety net of the play-offs, but I think we can qualify outright.”

Clarke thinks Scotland has taken a ‘giant leap’ and won’t need the play-offs to qualify for Euro 2024

The noise around the Scottish camp is now one of great positivity, but the manager said: ‘Going back to June, some people wanted me out the door. Things can change quickly in football.

‘This has been a good week. Instead of taking a step forward, we took a giant leap.

“We’ve found a different way of playing, we’ve found other players in the squad who can do very, very well for us.

“I want the players to leave feeling absolutely brilliant about themselves. But let’s not just think that’s enough. Let’s push for more. That is the message I want to convey. Yes, it’s great, but let’s see if we can get even better.’