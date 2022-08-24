Steve Carell suits up for The Patient premiere alongside celebs like Patrick Stewart

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Oscar nominee Steve Carell dressed for the Hollywood premiere of his FX on Hulu series The Patient on Tuesday night, alongside celebrities like Sir Patrick Stewart.

The 60-year-old Massachusetts resident posed at the private members’ club NeueHouse while wearing a black suit over a white button placket and gray striped tie, as well as black Oxfords.

Steve wore glasses over his brown eyes and sported a silver-flecked short beard for the red carpet festivities.

Men: Oscar nominee Steve Carell (L) dressed for the Hollywood premiere of his FX on Hulu limited series The Patient on Tuesday night alongside celebrities like Sir Patrick Stewart (R)

On Carell’s side was missing his 27-year-old wife — SNL alumnus Nancy Walls — with whom he fathered 21-year-old daughter Annie and 18-year-old son Johnny.

The Minions: The Rise of Gru actor executive produced and plays newly widowed psychotherapist Alan Strauss in FX’s 10-episode hostage thriller, which premieres August 30 on Hulu.

Steve — whose late mother Harriet was a psychiatric nurse — was joined by his co-star Domhnall Gleeson in an all-black tuxedo with no tie and sneakers.

Carell beamed at the 39-year-old Irishman, who plays an abused restaurant health inspector turned serial killer named Sam Fortner in The Patient.

Brave: The 60-year-old Massachusetts resident posed at the private members’ club NeueHouse while wearing a black suit over a white button placket and gray striped tie, as well as black Oxfords

Silver Fox: Steve wore glasses over his brown eyes and sported a silver-flecked short beard for the red carpet festivities

Empty Nester: Missing from Carell’s side was his wife of 27 – SNL alum Nancy Walls – with whom he fathered 21-year-old daughter Annie and 18-year-old son Johnny

Premieres August 30 on Hulu! The Minions: The Rise of Gru actor executive produced and plays newly widowed psychotherapist Alan Strauss in FX’s 10-episode hostage thriller

The 11-time Emmy nominee and Domhnall posed with their showrunners Joseph Weisberg and Joel Fields on a recreation of the set.

Steve also enjoyed a mini reunion with his castmates from NBC’s The Office – David Koechner and Kate Flannery.

Meanwhile, Patrick Stewart attended the premiere of The Patient with his third wife Sunny Ozell, whom he will be married to for nine years on September 7.

Castmates: Steve – whose late mother Harriet was a psychiatric nurse – was joined by his co-star Domhnall Gleeson (L) who wore an all-black tie-less tuxedo with sneakers

On-screen rivals: Carell beamed at 39-year-old Irishman, who plays an abused restaurant health inspector turned serial killer named Sam Fortner in The Patient

Masterminds: The 11-time Emmy nominee and Domhnall posed with their showrunners Joseph Weisberg (L) and Joel Fields (R) on a recreation of the set

Supportive! Steve also enjoyed a mini reunion with his castmates from NBC’s The Office – David Koechner and Kate Flannery

The 82-year-old Yorkshireman is 38 years older than the Nevada-born singer, whom he first met in 2008 while waiting for his table at Franny’s Brooklyn restaurant.

Patrick coordinated with Sunny in belted jeans and a black double-breasted blazer over a brown collared shirt selected by styling sisters Nina & Clare Hallworth.

Ozell is the stepmother to Stewart’s two grown children – son Daniel, 55; and daughter Sophie – from his 24-year marriage to Sheila Falconer, which ended in 1990.

It’s still going well! Meanwhile, Patrick Stewart attended the premiere of The Patient with his third wife Sunny Ozell, whom he will be married to for nine years on September 7.

May-December duo: At 82, the Yorkshireman is 38 years older than the Nevada-born singer, whom he first met in 2008 when she was waiting for his table at Franny’s restaurant in Brooklyn

Double take: Patrick coordinated with Sunny in belted jeans and wore a black double-breasted blazer over a brown collared shirt, selected by styling sisters Nina & Clare Hallworth

The four-time Emmy nominee “felt quite emotional” as he wrapped up his role as retired Admiral Jean-Luc Picard in the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, which premieres “early 2023” on Paramount+.

“He’s here,” Patrick said EW on July 23, pointing to his heart.

“And he’s been here for years and years and years. There was a moment around Season 3 of Next Generation when I didn’t remember where Picard started and Patrick Stewart had gone… Picard was an amazing experience.”

“Picard was a great experience!” Stewart ‘felt quite emotional’ as he wrapped up his role as retired Admiral Jean-Luc Picard in the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, which will premiere on Paramount+ in early 2023.