Steve Carell leaves fans in stitches as he struggles to pronounce ‘CBeebies’ in hilarious clip

Steve Carell joined an illustrious list of stars in reading a story for young people on CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories on July 1.

But in a re-emerged blooper shared on social media Friday, fans were musing to see the funny man, 59, struggle to pronounce “CBeebies.”

Steve read a story called The Eyebrows of Doom written by Steve Smallman, but it was his attempt to pronounce the show’s name that caused laughter after it was posted on Twitter.

Hilarious: Steve Carell, 59, let fans down as he struggled to pronounce ‘CBeebies’ in a hilarious Bedtime Stories blooper that resurfaced on social media on Friday

In a short video Steve can be seen saying: ‘Imagine if you never looked at CBG. CCGeebies. CB… Well, I can imagine.’

One Twitter user tweeted the nine-second clip, writing, “Can’t get over Steve Carell trying to pronounce CBeebies.”

In response, someone tweeted, “I didn’t have ‘Steve Carell will be on Cbeebies’ on my 2022 Bingo card, but here we are.”

“The silver fox,” wrote another with a smiling face emoji, to which another excitedly responded, “It’s Mitch Kessler!” after his The Morning Show character.

Oops! Steve read a story called ‘The Eyebrows of Doom’ written by Steve Smallman, but it was his attempt to pronounce the name of the show that caused laughter after it was posted on Twitter

Love it! Fans on Twitter loved the star’s cute clip

Legend: On Friday, July 1, the comedian joined an illustrious list of stars in reading a story for young people, when his episode aired

Speaking of his performance on the show, Steve said: “I loved reading to my kids when they were younger, so it was a real pleasure to read a bedtime story for CBeebies about a pair of mischievous eyebrows wreaking havoc — something we know for sure. we can all recognize it.’

The father of two – who shares daughter Elisabeth Anne, 21, and son Johnny, 18, with wife Nancy Carell – answered some questions from fans on social media before his performance.

A viewer revealed a “sweet” misunderstanding with their daughter who thought they were looking for Duggee and the squirrels in a forest, rather than spotting real squirrels, and so they ended up on a 30-minute hunt for CBBC characters.

Stars: An illustrious list of celebrities have attended the weekly bedtime reading, including Tom Hardy, 44, who read to Fleabag, by Helen Stephens, on National Dog Day (pictured in 2021)

Superstar: In July, Chris Hemsworth, 38, made his CBeebies debut, telling the story of a little bear who is afraid of rain and thunder

Steve replied, “That’s very sweet. That is a moment that you will cherish with your children…

“And it can all feel insane, it can all feel like you’re losing your mind a little bit, but you’ll look back on these memories and these moments with such joy.

The comedian has joined Australian star Chris Hemsworth, 38, singer Harry Styles, 28, and actor Tom Hardy, 44, who are among the most recent famous faces to read a CBeebies’ Bedtime Story.