Steve Bruce was Manchester United’s Sergio Ramos, was punched by Ian Wright, and became a murder mystery author

As time dulls the memories, we can often forget our heroes’ contributions to the beautiful game.

Some managers were great on the pitch today, but when we see them on the sidelines so regularly, the images of their glorious victories on the pitch fade from our minds.

Getty – Swimming Pool Bruce was abused by Newcastle fans during his tenure as manager and things didn’t get much better at West Brom

Steve Bruce has been fired as manager of West Brom because an unhappy fan base constantly expressed their feelings.

It could put an end to his managerial career, especially after a rough time at his previous job at Newcastle United.

Once one of the best central defenders in England, he became the target of abusive supporters.

He told the Telegraaf in 2021: “By the time I got to Newcastle I thought I could handle anything but it’s been very, very tough.

“To never really be wanted, to feel that people wanted me to fail, to read people who constantly said I was going to fail, that I was useless, a fat waste of space, a stupid, tactically inept cabbage head or whatever. also.”

It’s something no manager deserves, especially one who has coached at 11 clubs since the end of his playing career.

Newcastle’s new owners were at the expense of Tottenham and decided to fire Bruce

The memories of his days on the field are sometimes just a speck in the distance in the rearview mirror.

However, Bruce was a three-time Premier League winner with Manchester United when they began their dominance of English football in the 1990s.

Not only that, he was a leader for the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, and also helped the club to three FA Cup victories and a League Cup, a Cup Winners’ Cup and a European Super Cup.

And his 96th minute winner for the Red Devils against Sheffield Wednesday in April 1993 even spawned the term ‘Fergie Time’.

Getty Images – Getty Bruce early in his career at Manchester United

Getty Images – Getty Bruce was no nonsense when he had to be

Appearances can be deceiving, especially 21 years since his on-field efforts ended in 1999 during a season as player manager at Sheffield United.

Bruce was not easy to define as a defender, perhaps explaining why he never got an England cap and why many clubs rejected him as a youngster.

A Premier League champion and Old Trafford skipper should have been a shoo-in for international honours, although Sir Bobby Robson later apologized for overlooking him.

Instead, in what should be an inspiration to many, his efforts and leadership helped him propel him up the divisions, while calm and controlled possession established him as a top star.

He was a little rambunctious at times, but in the end Bruce put his body on the line for every point, choosing to play for United at some point despite needing hernia surgery as an injury crisis enveloped Fergie’s backline.

Before a match with Liverpool, he even told his boss to postpone his team to give him time to prove his fitness, despite stumbling onto The Cliff’s training ground a week before the game.

He was also a goalscorer. A very good one.

Getty Images – Getty Bruce celebrates Manchester United’s scoring

Sergio Ramos’ goals from center in recent years, using excellent penalty technique, have captivated many.

His 13 goals in 2019/20 had fans all over the world coo, but Bruce can top that and in 1990/91 he racked up an outrageous 19 in all competitions.

That season, he was United’s joint top goalscorer with Brian McClair, with 13 goals.

They are also all a mix. Famed for his ability to head the ball, despite Bruce being only six feet tall, his courageous disposition allowed him to dominate the penalty area, bumping into opponents before pounding home.

Getty Images – Getty Bruce was also a great penalty taker

Former teammate Paul Parker testifies to that reckless surrender: “Nothing scared Brucie.

“Nothing was impossible. He had more determination than anyone. He won more headers at 1.80m than the average central defender at 1.80m, and it wasn’t always easy – you could tell the prize by looking at his nose.”

He was also happy as a poacher in the area, a goal against Leeds United in 1992 saw him drive McClair out of the way and hit the net from six yards.

Oh, and you know we mentioned his quality in possession? He also provided 18 assists during his stint at Old Trafford, not half bad.

And penalties, well, he walked back to the edge of the ‘D’ turned and ran like an arrow to the ball, and into the corner. Keepers hardly stood a chance, be it David Seaman of Arsenal, Bruce Grobbelaar of Liverpool or Erik Thorstvedt of Tottenham.

Bruno Fernandes and Jorginho could still learn a few things – no jumps, jumps or jumps.

It wasn’t all easy for Bruce at United in the beginning and it was a step forward from Norwich City: “The difficult change was to walk into the locker room and meet people like Bryan Robson, Norman Whiteside, Gordan Strachan, Jesper Olson. , and of course I’m sitting next to Paul McGrath,” he told Sky Sports.

“After only two days of training with him, I thought ‘Oh my god, should I replace him?’

Getty Images – Getty Bruce celebrates Premier League win with Lee Sharpe

“He is absolutely unbelievable. Unfortunately Paul was left with injuries and maybe he didn’t play enough. But you know, he went to Aston Villa, trained on a bike, and I think he won their Player of the Year four times.

“It was the sheer magnitude of playing for Manchester United. There’s no such thing as playing a friendly when you play for United – everyone wants to beat you. The sheer size of it – from back pages to front pages – and the increased demand for you was immediately.

“That’s the big thing that a lot of players have to come to terms with quickly because it can swallow you up pretty easily. Lucky for myself I thought, ‘I’ve worked 10 years to get here, I’m going to do my best and I wouldn’t be put off or put off because it’s been a long road to get here’. I was determined to get through it.”

Getty Images – Getty Bruce and Bryan Robson celebrate winning the Premier League

Bruce never shied away from a fight, and that’s true off the field, even if it did get him a clog and a black eye.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright revealed: “We were at Old Trafford and I always tried to run away from Brucie and to be honest he always played me pretty well. He always let me book so I had to try and be a little calmer.

‘At Old Trafford the tunnel is on that side, me and Brucie have a drink and then he’s gone: ‘Yes, that’s you, I’ll see you in the tunnel’. The whistle goes and then you have to run downstairs and it bangs into my shoulder. I knew Brucie would get me.

“The problem I had was that Tony Adams and Bouldy were already too close to the end so I had no backup. The biggest boys have gone in. I tried to run really fast through the tunnel, but Brucie was there waiting for me, fists clenched.

Getty Images – Getty Bruce and Wright had many run-ins, on and off the field

“I played possum. I said ‘what’s going on man, you know what it’s like?’ But the whole time I was talking as I got closer to him I thought I was here in arm shot and when he put his hands down I went right in his face.

“I then ran away and it all started in the tunnel. Then I went straight on the bus but Dicko [Lee Dixon] and Bouldy said afterwards they went to the lounge and the doors opened and Bruce said ‘where is he?’ But I was already on the bus.

“I spoke to Incey, we shared rooms with England. He called me on Sunday morning and said ‘you’re not okay, you need to call him’. I said sorry to him and told him that my stepdad told me ‘When you’re smaller, you have to take the first blow’.

Getty Images – Getty Bruce joins Roy Keane and Paul Scholes to celebrate 1995/96 Premier League win

Scorer, leader, fighter, oh, and also author.

Bruce wrote three books during his tenure as manager of Huddersfield in 1999: attacker!, Sweeper! and Defender!

The theme you are asking? Solving a murder mystery of Leddersfield Town football manager. His name? Steve Barnes.

Asked about his alternative career in 2018, he replied: “It’s been a long time and I’m not sure I want to be reminded of how bad they were.

Getty Images – Getty Bruce celebrates winning the European Cup Winners’ Cup with his Manchester United teammates

“Just because I had a GCSE in English I thought I was going to be the next Dick Francis. It didn’t contribute to anyone’s income at all.

“It was a joke, to be honest. I think they’re probably still on the shelves somewhere, and I bet you can probably buy one for 99 pence.”

However, Bruce’s football contribution to Manchester United was absolutely priceless.