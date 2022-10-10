Steve Bruce sacked by West Brom, leaving Baggies in worst league position in 22 years

West Brom has fired manager Steve Bruce after being in charge for eight months.

The Championship outfit currently sits 22nd in the league – their lowest position in the league in 22 years.

Getty Former Newcastle and Aston Villa manager Bruce has been sacked by West Brom after leading 32 games

Bruce’s sacking follows his side’s scoreless draw against Luton Town on Saturday, which left them in the relegation zone with just one league win on the table this season.

The former Manchester United defender has won just eight of his 32 games at The Hawthorns since taking over from Valérien Ishmael in early February.

Hopes had gone out to the veteran 61-year-old, who has led two Birmingham and Hull to championship promotion, to propel the Baggies to a return to the Premier League after their relegation in 2018.

However, after missing out on the play-offs last season, West Brom won just once in 13 games in the championship this season, beating Hull City 5-2 in August.

Bruce’s backroom team, including his son Alex, have also left the club.

In a statement, the club said: “West Bromwich Albion said goodbye to manager Steve Bruce today.

“Backroom staff Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Alex Bruce have also left The Hawthorns.

Getty West Brom had a stormy start to the season, losing four, playing eight and winning just once

“The club would like to thank Steve Bruce and his coaching staff for their efforts since their arrival in February.

“Under-21 coach Richard Beale will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis, assisted by James Morrison and Gary Walsh.

“The recruitment process of a new manager is now underway and an appointment will be confirmed in due course.”