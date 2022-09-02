Steve Bannon tears into Biden for ‘stirring up violence against his opponents’ after swatting

Steve Bannon accused the White House on Friday of trying to incite left-wing extremists in an attempt to have opponents killed after armed police raided his home in Washington DC in an apparent “swatting.”

He was not at home at the time, but accused President Joe Biden and his administration of fomenting hatred against Donald Trump and his allies.

“I’m never going to stop, so they’ll have to kill me first,” he told DailyMail.com.

“And if they kill me that bad.”

Police in the capital said officers were called to Bannon’s home — from where the former White House chief strategist normally broadcasts his War Room radio show — on A Street NE at 7:17 p.m. local time.

That was minutes before Biden made a regular speech about the “battle for the soul of the nation,” and hours after White House press officer Karine Jean-Pierre, denounced anyone whose beliefs stood outside the mainstream as “extreme.” seemed to denounce.

Bannon has been a pivotal player in efforts to reverse the 2020 election results. And he has used his radio show and social media accounts to bolster claims that the country is descending into war.

On Friday, he drew a direct line between White House rhetoric and someone who called 911 who sent armed police to his home.

Armed police were called to Steve Bannon’s home in Washington DC on Thursday in an apparent ‘swatting’. He accused the White House of using rhetoric to “inflame the unstable people on the far left,” as Joe Biden and his allies ramp up their attacks on MAGA Republicans.

It is the second time armed police have been called to Bannon’s house. They arrived in July after a caller claimed that the address had been shot at. Bannon broadcasts his War Room radio show from the Capitol Hill house, but was gone both times

Police arrived on Thursday minutes before President Joe Biden took the stage in Philadelphia, where he accused Trump and his supporters of fanning the “flames of political violence.”

“This is 100 percent caused by the White House: the White House spokeswoman earlier that day, Biden’s announcements over the past few days,” he said.

“The White House is trying to use this kind of violence. They incentivize the unstable people on the far left to do this.’

This is the second time his house has been smashed.

In July, a caller told police that the address had been shot at, before reportedly threatening his own life if officers approached the house.

When the police arrived, they soon discovered it was a joke.

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene — another close Trump ally — was targeted last week when heavily armed police were called to her Georgia home.

Far from being a joke, the arrival of heavily armed police ready for a violent confrontation can be used as a form of intimidation – and sometimes ending in deadly shootings.

“The calls are very specific and the calls are intended to incite police to use deadly force,” said Bannon, who has taken his radio show on the road and visits swing districts and states ahead of November’s midterm elections.

His claims come because Biden has taken a tougher line on his political opponents.

On Thursday night, he denounced Trump and his supporters in the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement as a threat to American democracy.

Bannon runs his political operation from a Capitol Hill mansion, close to Congress and the Supreme Court. He is currently on his way with his midterm radio show

In July, heavily armed police arrived quickly before concluding it was a false alarm

“Too much of what is happening in our country today is not normal,” he said during a speech at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

A week earlier, in Bethesda, Maryland, he compared the ‘MAGA philosophy’ with ‘semi-fascism’.

And prior to the speech, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was repeatedly pushed for a definition of MAGA Republicans.

“They want a nationwide ban on abortion. They want to give tax cuts to billionaires and corporations while raising taxes on middle-class Americans,” she said at a briefing.

“They threaten with political violence.”

The White House has not responded to a request to comment on Bannon’s specific allegations.

Bannon himself has been a central player in efforts to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election.

He will be sentenced next month on two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to provide evidence for the House investigation into the January 6 riots.

A day before Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol building, he said on his show, “Tomorrow all hell will break loose.”

He has not condemned the violence.

Still, he blamed the White House for deliberately fueling the far left.

“Biden is fueling his most unstable and radical element to use whatever means necessary to physically harm or suppress dissenting voices,” he claimed.

“This has never happened in American history. And it is directly what he has done for the past 72 hours, everything from the Bethesda speech to last night is very specifically aimed at fueling violence against his political opponents.”

Right-wing hardliner rep Marjorie Taylor Greene was “punched” last week by someone angry with her views on transgender youth, she said.

A photo of Greene’s large single-family home in Georgia, where police responded to false reports of a ‘loaded gun’

He said he was targeted because he and his War Room show had been the first to develop basic strategies to take control of electoral districts with an army of workers ready to challenge the election results, and school board elections.

“They understand that our strategies are working and they are trying to stop War Room,” he said.

“They are trying to stop the show before November 8. They will do anything.’

He added that he had nothing but praise for the way the police had responded.

“These people appear as they should. Because they think they’re going to be in an emergency,” he said.

“What happened to MTG and me is they’re trying to get us killed, with the help of law enforcement.”