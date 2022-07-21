Steve Bannon RESTS case after he refused to take stand and tells reporters he stands with Trump

Steve Bannon’s legal team rested on his case Thursday after the former adviser to Donald Trump refused to testify in his own defense over criminal contempt of Congress’ charges.

As he left a Washington, D.C. court on the summer afternoon, Bannon told reporters that he testified more than any other Trump aide when he factored in the time he spent talking to investigators investigating Russia’s possible ties. with the Trump 2016 campaign and efforts to influence the election. .

He said goodbye to the press with the message: “One last thing: I support Trump and the Constitution.”

Bannon’s attorneys called no witnesses on his behalf, and District Judge Carl Nichols moments later fired the 14 men and women who make up the jury.

A female juror was fired over a non-contagious medical issue, according to the Washington Post.

That means Friday will bring closing arguments, jury briefing and deliberations — and possibly a speedy verdict.

He had previously promised to make his criminal trial the ‘misdemeanor from hell’ for the Ministry of Justice.

“Stephen K. Bannon has testified about every person in the Trump administration, which is, 30 hours before the Mueller committee, I think 20 hours before Schiff on the House Intelligence Commission-House Intelligence Committee,” Bannon told reporters on Thursday. .

“I think more than 50 hours of testimony. Every time, in exactly the same way… every time, every time, more than anyone else in the Trump administration… Stephen K. Bannon testified.”

Attorney David Schoen told Nichols that no defense would be presented to the jury after the jury spent two days hearing House General Counsel Kristin Amerling, as well as an FBI agent.

“You don’t intend to present any evidence to the jury?” Nichols early, according to the Daily Beast.

Schoen replied, “Right. We’re not conducting a defense case.’

The right-wing activist and podcast host is on trial for two counts of criminal contempt for failing to comply with the commission’s fall 2021 subpoena.

Lawmakers wanted to obtain documents from Bannon and also hear about Trump’s alleged attempts to stay in power despite losing the 2020 presidential election.

Both prosecution witnesses testified that Bannon did not provide the requested documents, nor did he provide the requested documents.

Bannon’s attorneys tried to find out who exactly was responsible for sending his subpoena in an apparent attempt to get Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson for political motives.

Evan Corcoran, another member of Bannon’s legal team, had asked the jury during his opening statement, “Is this evidence influenced by politics?”

It comes after Bannon abruptly changed course and offered to sit before the committee for a public hearing

His lawyers argued it didn’t signify a change of heart, but rather resulted from Trump waiving executive privilege over Bannon’s testimony

And the defense has maintained that Bannon never intentionally ignored the subpoena.

After appearing to ignore the commission’s Jan. 6 order for ten months, Bannon abruptly changed course earlier this month and offered to sit for a public hearing via a letter from his attorney.

He quoted a message from Trump in which the ex-president relinquished the administrative rights he had previously claimed over Bannon’s testimony.

But prosecutors flatly dismissed Trump’s letter as an attempt to avert liability.

Nichols gave Bannon’s defense a potential boost on Wednesday when he allowed the executive privilege letter to be included in the file as evidence.

It came after the judge last week knocked down some of Bannon’s potential defenses and rejected his request to delay the trial, leaving his annoyed lawyers questioning the point of a defense.

Bannon was present at the Willard Hotel on the night of Jan. 5-6, as Trump’s allies formed a “war room” to devise a legal strategy to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s election victory the following day. .

He is said to have personally spoken to Trump that night.