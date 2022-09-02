Steve Bannon is swatted AGAIN: Cops, firefighters and medics are called to Bannon’s DC home

The $1 million home of former Donald Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon was knocked down for the second time in two months on Thursday.

Police in the country’s capital confirmed to DailyMail.com that police had been called to the house on the 200 block of A Street NE at 7:17 PM local time.

According to the police, after further investigation, it was determined that no shots were fired and that there was no question of an active threat. There were no injuries as a result of the beating.

In addition to the police, fire brigade and ambulances were also sent to the house.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Bannon for comment on the incident.

This week, Bannon, 68, came up with a bizarre idea to get Trump “restored” as president during an interview with Rudy Giuliani on the former’s War Room podcast.

Bannon said, “We don’t need new national elections. It’s called a conditional election. Let’s start this week with the conditional elections. Let’s do it. There must be elections again.’

On Saturday, Bannon spoke with Mike Lindell at an event in Missouri, approving controversial Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene as the next speaker of the house.

His comments came in response to Trump’s claims that he should be reinstated and new elections were called in the wake of developments that Facebook suppressed New York Post Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop story.

This week, Bannon, 68, came up with a bizarre idea to get Trump “restored” as president during an interview with Rudy Giuliani on the former’s War Room podcast.

Steve Bannon may enter his home in July after a hoax call that suggested a gunman was at large who had shot someone in the house. “The police were great,” he said

Heavily armed police swarmed the Capitol Hill home where Steve Bannon, former Trump White House adviser, lives after reports of a gunman who shot someone inside

In July, the former White House chief strategist was reportedly live on the air when officers stormed the grounds, but he is not believed to have been home.

He was later seen walking up the stairs to the $2.35 million row house with police and told reporters they had been “amazing.”

Officers had been hunting for a man with a “powerful rifle” who threatened to “shoot everyone” as they approached the building.

It would come from a tip in an alleged ‘swatting’ attempt – when a person makes a hoax call to the police.

There was a lot of police in the streets near Bannon’s house

The road, which is near the Supreme Court building and the Capitol, was closed for about an hour.

Bannon was later seen walking up the stairs to his three-storey house – where he has lived for the past five years – and said the “police were great.”

A police spokesman said: “At about 12:30 p.m., police reopened the streets after determining that there was no shooting, no weapon, no threat and no casualty.”

It came as an attorney for Bannon wants to withdraw from representing former President Donald Trump’s adviser in his criminal contempt case, citing the possibility of being called as a witness at the trial, a court document revealed. on Friday.

Bannon was charged last year with two charges of contempt for Congress for defying a subpoena from a House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

Bannon has declined to provide testimony or documents, citing Trump’s claim — rejected by other courts — that the material is protected by a legal doctrine called executive privilege.

Bannon, former chief strategist to President Donald Trump, is currently facing charges for ignoring a subpoena from the Congressional Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. He is pictured here last month

Bannon, who has pleaded not guilty, has so far failed to have his trial on July 18 dismissed or postponed. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols has scheduled a hearing in the case on Monday.

In April, the judge blocked Bannon’s attempt to tell jurors that he relied on lawyers’ advice when he defied the congressional subpoena, an argument known as the “advice of counsel” defense.

His attorney Robert Costello said in the lawsuit Friday that he served as “Bannon’s sole source of information about the facts and law governing this case” and that while he could serve as his attorney before the trial, it seemed less clear that he could represent once the proceedings had begun.

“Since it appears that a trial is imminent and since it appears that I may be called as a witness at this time, I must reluctantly ask the court to grant my request” requesting that I resign as a trial attorney, the letter wrote. Robert Costello in an application filed with the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

A prominent figure in right-wing media circles, Bannon was an architect of Trump’s 2016 presidential victory and served as White House chief strategist in 2017.

He was also charged in 2020 with conspiracy to defraud donors as part of a private fundraising campaign that promised to build Trump’s wall on the US-Mexico border. His case was dropped after Trump pardoned him in his last hours in office in January 2021.

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner wrote in his memoir that he was not against the president pardoning Bannon

In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner wrote that he told the president he had no objection to a presidential pardon for Bannon, who had been accused of a fraud scheme in connection with an attempt to raise private funds to build the border wall. to build.

“Steve was incredibly destructive your first year in office, but he was there for you during the first campaign when there were very few,” Kushner told the president.

The excerpts, obtained by DailyMail.com, are in Kushner’s new book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, due out next month, in which he labels Bannon as a “toxic” presence in the White House.

Bannon became an outrageous presence in the Trump White House, where he served as chief strategist with a broad portfolio and where he maintained a whiteboard filled with Trump campaign promises as he fought people he viewed as “globalists” and swamp creatures.

At one point, Gary Kohn, chairman of the president’s Council of Economic Advisers, turned to Kushner for help because “Bannon is leaking on me nonstop. I’m not going to take this. I know how to fight dirty.’

Kushner took the matter straight to Bannon, though he admitted he should have stayed out of it.

“Steve, you need to stop leaking about Gary. We’re trying to build a team here,” Kushner tells him.

“Cohn’s the one who’s leaking on me,” Bannon retorted, according to Kushner.

“Jared, right now you are the one undermining the president’s agenda,” Kushner wrote.

“And if you go against me, I’ll break you in two. Don’t meddle with me,” Bannon told him.