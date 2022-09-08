Steve Bannon is paraded through New York court in HANDCUFFS

Former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon was escorted to a New York courtroom in handcuffs on Thursday after he handed himself over to state authorities to charge fraud over his “We Build the Wall” not-for-profit scheme.

The chained Bannon grumbled as he was dragged into the courtroom, “They’ll never silence me, they’ll have to kill me first.”

The closest Trump aide is facing criminal charges for his role in the group that raised $15 million to build a wall along the southern border and allegedly pocketed about $1 million.

Bannon is charged with two counts of money laundering, three counts of conspiracy and one count of conspiracy, according to the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Bannon was arraigned before state Supreme Court judge Juan Merchan in Manhattan at 2:15 p.m. Thursday and pleaded not guilty.

Bannon took advantage of his donors’ political views to secure millions of dollars which he then embezzled. mr. Bannon lied to his backers to enrich himself and his friends,” James said in a statement.

Bannon has handed himself over to authorities in New York State, where he is expected to be charged with fraud with his ‘We Build the Wall’ charity project.

Bannon has already pleaded not guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering for his role in the fundraiser. He was pardoned by former President Trump before a trial was held.

Just days after being beaten three different times by crazed New York City thugs inspired by the Biden government to kill me by the police, the Soros-backed DA has now decided to file false charges against me. days before the midterm elections because WarRoom is the main source of the MAGA grassroots movement,” Bannon said in a statement to DailyMail.com.

‘The [Southern District of New York] did the exact same thing in August 2020 to try and get me out of the election,” Bannon continued. “It didn’t work then, certainly not now. This is nothing more than a partisan political weaponization of the criminal justice system.”

Bannon arrives at the DA’s Manhattan office on Thursday

The charges against Bannon are still sealed and Bannon himself reportedly doesn’t know what they are yet

Bannon was made aware of the charges a week ago when Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office called one of his attorneys to inform him.

David Schoen, who represented Trump in his second impeachment trial, will represent Bannon in court.

On Tuesday, Bannon contacted DailyMail.com to call the charges “false charges” and the prosecutors “deranged thugs.”

He added: “They are coming after all of us, not just President Trump and me. I will never stop fighting.’

In the charges leading to his Trump pardon, Bannon and others were accused of defrauding contributors to the “We Build the Wall” project.

The project aimed to crowdfund a border wall on the southern border of the United States. In February 2021, the Post reported that the New York office was still evaluating a charge against Bannon following his federal pardon.

Bannon was accused of walking away with $1 million in donations. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bannon concluded, “The WarRoom show will be more vital, intense, urgent and bigger this time around. They are coming after all of us, not just President Trump and myself. I will never stop fighting. In fact, I haven’t started fighting yet. They’ll have to kill me first.’

The statement referred to Bannon’s Washington DC home that fell victim to swatting, the practice of making a fake 911 call in hopes of provoking a massive police response to the victim’s home.

After that incident, Bannon told DailyMail.com, “I’ll never stop, so they’ll have to kill me first. And if they kill me that bad.’

“This is 100 percent caused by the White House: the White House spokeswoman earlier that day, Biden’s announcements over the past few days,” he said.

“The White House is trying to use this kind of violence. They incentivize the unstable people on the far left to do this.’

This is the second time his house has been smashed.

In July, a caller told police that the address had been shot at, before reportedly threatening his own life if officers approached the house.

When the police arrived, they soon discovered it was a joke.

Bannon has also been in the news recently thanks to his numerous mentions in President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner’s memoir Breaking History.

Kushner’s book details furious accusations from Trump’s White House about leaks and Bannon’s threat to “break you in half” if the president’s son-in-law goes against him.

But it culminates in Kushner telling the president that he was not opposing a presidential pardon for Bannon, who was accused of a fraud scheme in connection with an attempt to raise private money to build a border wall.

“Steve was incredibly destructive your first year in office, but he was there for you during the first campaign when there were very few,” Kushner told the president.

In his book, Kushner labels Bannon a “toxic” presence in the White House.

In an interview promoting his book, Kushner said, “I think if you look at Steve… Steve was actually with us very early on. He was great in the campaign. He was a great partner when it reached the White House. I think maybe the power went to him a little bit, or he was just more of what he was.’

Ivanka Trump’s husband added that Bannon “undermined us, had knife fights with colleagues and it just didn’t help us carry out the agenda.”

He does note that Bannon is “probably right on many points” and is now a strong supporter of the former president.