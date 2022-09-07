Steve Bannon is indicted on undisclosed charge and will surrender to New York state authorities

Steve Bannon, once one of Donald Trump’s most trusted advisers, is expected in a New York court on Thursday to surrender charges related to his “We Build the Wall” fundraiser.

Bannon, 68, was convicted in July of contempt of Congressional charges related to the January 6 Capitol riot.

On Tuesday, Bannon contacted DailyMail.com to call the charges “false charges” and the prosecutors “deranged thugs.”

He added: “They are coming after all of us, not just President Trump and me. I will never stop fighting.’

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon, center, walks to talk to reporters as he leaves federal court on July 22, 2022 in Washington

Bannon is accused of defrauding contributors to the ‘We Build the Wall’ project

Prior to his January 2021 departure, after losing the presidential election to Joe Biden, Trump gave Bannon a federal pardon for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The new charges filed by the New York Southern District Attorney’s Office are similar to those charges, reports The Washington Post.

In the charges that led to his pardon, Bannon and others were accused of defrauding employees of the “We Build the Wall” project.

The project aimed to crowdfund a border wall on the southern border of the United States. In February 2021, the Post reported that the New York office was still evaluating a charge against Bannon following his federal pardon.

Bannon is rumored to have walked away with $1 million thanks to his role in the ‘We Build the Wall’ project

Bannon was accused of walking away with $1 million in donations. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In response to the allegations, Bannon told DailyMail.com through a spokesperson:

Just days after being beaten three different times by crazed New York City thugs inspired by the Biden government to kill me by the police, the Soros-backed DA has now decided to file false charges against me. days before the midterm elections because WarRoom is the main source of the MAGA grassroots movement.’

It continued: “I am proud to be a leading voice in protecting our borders and building a wall to protect our country from drugs and violent criminals.”

Bannon concluded, “The WarRoom show will be more vital, intense, urgent and bigger this time around. They are coming after all of us, not just President Trump and myself. I will never stop fighting. In fact, I haven’t started fighting yet. They’ll have to kill me first.’

The statement referred to Bannon’s Washington DC home that fell victim to swatting, the practice of making a fake 911 call in hopes of provoking a massive police response to the victim’s home.

After that incident, Bannon told DailyMail.com, “I’ll never stop, so they’ll have to kill me first. And if they kill me that bad.’

“This is 100 percent caused by the White House: the White House spokeswoman earlier that day, Biden’s announcements over the past few days,” he said.

“The White House is trying to use this kind of violence. They incentivize the unstable people on the far left to do this.’

This is the second time his house has been smashed.

In July, a caller told police that the address had been shot at, before reportedly threatening his own life if officers approached the house.

When the police arrived, they soon discovered it was a joke.

Bannon has also been in the news recently thanks to his numerous mentions in President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner’s memoir Breaking History.

Kushner’s book details furious accusations from Trump’s White House about leaks and Bannon’s threats to “break you in half” if the president’s son-in-law went against him.

But it culminates in Kushner telling the president that he was not opposing a presidential pardon for Bannon, who was accused of a fraud scheme in connection with an attempt to raise private funds to build a border wall.

“Steve was incredibly destructive your first year in office, but he was there for you during the first campaign when there were very few,” Kushner told the president.

In his book, Kushner labels Bannon a “toxic” presence in the White House.

In an interview promoting his book, Kushner said, “I think if you look at Steve… Steve was actually with us very early on. He was great in the campaign. He was a great partner when it reached the White House. I think maybe the power went to him a little bit, or he was just more of what he was.’

Ivanka Trump’s husband added that Bannon “undermined us, had knife fights with colleagues and it just didn’t help us carry out the agenda.”

He does note that Bannon is “probably right on many points” and is now a strong supporter of the former president.