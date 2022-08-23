Steve Bannon calls the FBI the ‘Gestapo’ and claims AG Merrick Garland will go to prison

<!–

Steve Bannon said Republicans will send President Joe Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland to jail if they take back control of Congress in the 2022 interim term.

The Trump-era White House chief strategist also compared the FBI to secret Nazi police in German-occupied Europe after the bureau raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month.

Garland confirmed three days after the raid that he had personally authorized the Department of Justice (DOJ) to request a court order to search the former president’s Florida home.

Bannon said President Joe Biden’s and Democratic lawmakers’ only chance of winning in the midterm elections and in 2024 is by using “creeping” law enforcement tactics to stop the “MAGA movement” — even though the raid was in tandem with an investigation into whether Trump improperly removed official documents and materials from the Whie House when he left office.

“The FBI is a Gestapo,” Bannon said on his War Room podcast. “The Justice Department – Merrick Garland, you’re going to jail, brother.”

He said Republicans will be “so ruthless as we take power against your impeachment this year.”

Steve Bannon says the FBI is “a Gestapo” and says Merrick Garland will go to jail if the Republicans come back to power. MAGA Republicans are against the rule of law. pic.twitter.com/7sElcObrmg — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) August 23, 2022

“But then, after your impeachment,” Bannon continued, “to bring criminal charges against you. You people are pure scum, okay? You armed this from the start.’

At least 30 FBI agents descended on Trump’s Palm Beach residence on Monday, August 8.

Several documents, many labeled the highest level of classified, were found among the materials retrieved by the FBI during the raid.

The former president insists the documents have all been declassified and says the FBI has also removed documents containing attorney-client or executive powers.

Trump is now suing the federal government and asking for a special master to be appointed to determine which materials seized from Mar-a-Lago could be used in the investigation into him.

The lawsuit, filed Monday afternoon in US court in the Southern District of Florida, alleges that Trump’s Fourth Amendment rights have been violated with the seizure of certain documents, including two of his passports.

Bannon said Republicans will impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland and then imprison. The AG confirmed three days after the raid that it had personally agreed to a request to raid Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in connection with an investigation into whether he had taken White House materials.

Secret Service stands outside an entrance to Trump’s Florida residence on Monday, August 8, 2022

It comes as a Florida magistrate prepares to decide whether to unlock the search warrant that led to the raid two weeks ago.

“Politics should not influence the judiciary,” the lawsuit states. “President Donald Trump is the clear frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential election and in the 2024 general election, should he decide to run.”

Bannon denounced the raid for being “outrageous” and said Republicans will not “tolerate” those kinds of actions in the new year and the swearing in of a new Congress, which will almost certainly see the House at the very least go red.

“The only way you know you can stop MAGA and stop MAGA’s rising movement is very simple: you’re going to try and call law enforcement,” Bannon accused.

‘Well, it won’t work. We won’t tolerate it, okay? That’s it,’ he continued. “We’re going to win massively in the polls, then we’re going to impeach you, then we’re going to put you in jail, okay? Because you are a disgrace. And what you’ve been doing behind the scenes here – your sneaky thing in these presidential documents, in these archives – is absolutely outrageous.”