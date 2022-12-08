Sterling aims for World Cup return after break-in at family home

The England winger is said to have asked if he could return to Qatar ahead of the quarter-final against France.

Raheem Sterling is said to have asked the Football Association (FA) if he can return to Qatar in time for his side’s quarter-final against France on Saturday.

The Chelsea and England winger returned to his home in southwest England last Sunday after being broken into by “armed intruders”, the player’s representative said.

Surrey Police later confirmed they were investigating a report of stolen jewelery and watches, but no threats of violence have been reported.

Sterling was said to be “shocked” by the incident and feared for the safety of his fiancée and three children. Since his return, he has worked to improve the security of his home.

He reportedly asked the English Football Association on Wednesday to be allowed to return to Qatar. A final decision is expected on Thursday.

Sterling started England’s first two matches; a 6–2 win over Iran, where he scored, and a goalless draw against the USA. However, he was dropped for their final group game against Wales and was forced to miss their 3–0 win over Senegal in the last 16 after returning home following the break-in.

Undefeated England will take on current world champions France on Saturday. France edged out Poland in the last 16 with Kylian Mbappé bagging a brace to score five goals in four appearances for the Paris Saint-Germain striker.

The quarter-final between England and France kicks off at 10pm (7pm GMT) on Saturday at Al Bayt Stadium.