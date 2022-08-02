Stereotypes can be self-reinforcing, stubborn even without any supporting evidence

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



A new study from researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison shows why it can be so difficult to let stereotypes determine our judgments about unfamiliar people.

Stereotypes are self-perpetuating in our minds and become stronger with use, just like information we actively try to store in our memory.

“Think back to when you were teaching multiplication tables in grade school, and you’d repeat them and practice them in your head — two times two is four, two times three is six, two times four is eight, and so on. by,” says William Cox, a scientist at UW-Madison who studies prejudice. “Going around the world and making assumptions about other people with stereotypes that we’ve been taught is another form of mental exercise. With more rehearsal, those assumptions get stronger over time, even if we don’t have any real evidence to back them up.”

In a series of studies recently published in the Journal of Experimental Social PsychologyCox and his co-authors, UW-Madison alum and former Cox Lab executive Xizhou Xie and UW-Madison psychology professor Patricia Devine, put more than 1,000 people to work on a stereotypical task that involved reading social media profiles and had to decide whether the men in the profiles were gay or straight.

The participants in the experiment were told that “about half” the men were homosexual, but without the subjects’ knowledge, the researchers had created the profiles themselves. One group of fabricated profiles was seeded with stereotypical homosexual interests (shopping), another with stereotypical heterosexual interests (sports), and a third group had only neutral, stereotype-irrelevant information.

After each of the first 20 answers — gay or straight — the profile readers received feedback stating they were right or wrong, or they received no feedback at all. Then they read 10 more profiles evenly split between shopping and sports-focused groups, while the researchers tracked participants’ responses to see how the previous feedback affected their responses.

The participants answered in accordance with stereotypes about two-thirds of the time, “which is in line with previous research,” says Cox, who has also published research showing that people’s judgment of homosexual stereotypes, their “gaydar,” doesn’t work. “What we wanted to know is how these people learned from the feedback (or lack of feedback) we gave them, sort of stereotype them over time.”

When the feedback mostly confirmed stereotypes, people learned from that affirmative feedback and stereotyped more over time. People who received feedback that largely contradicted stereotypes did not learn from that “affirmative” feedback, continuing to stereotype at the same pace despite the feedback saying the stereotypes were inaccurate.

It is alarming that the people who did not receive feedback showed learning patterns like the people whose stereotypes were confirmed. They too made more use of their stereotypes when making gay-or-straight decisions about strangers.

“They haven’t gotten any evidence beyond their own assumptions at all,” Cox says. “But it still led them to believe and use those stereotypes more over time. They even ‘learn’ from those untested assumptions.”

In a follow-up experiment, the researchers asked a group of nearly 300 people to tackle the profiling task, but gave a random mix of feedback — stereotype-confirming, stereotype-confirming, or no information at all — after their answers. Then the participants were asked to repeat the process, but try to remember what the feedback was for each man. When they misremembered receiving feedback where there was none, they were more likely to say the feedback matched stereotypes.

“For those answers, if they had no evidence at all or their assumptions were correct, wouldn’t they remember that we confirmed their answers?” says Kox. ‘That’s what happened. They were far more likely to misremember that we told them their assumptions about strangers were true, even if we didn’t tell them anything at all.”

For Cox, the results support the theories behind the neuroscience of learning and the stubbornness of learned stereotypes.

When an uncertain prediction is confirmed — such as successfully guessing which number will appear on the next roll of a pair of dice — that confirmation activates reward processes in our brains. The result is a pleasant little chemical release, a reward that reinforces the value of the prediction. In Cox’s new studies, this neural reward process made stereotyping more appealing than accuracy — participants continued to rely on stereotypes even when the feedback said stereotypes were inaccurate.

“Our brains want our expectations to be supported. That reward involvement can, in a way, get us addicted to stereotyping.” says Cox, whose work is supported by the National Institutes of Health. “In addition to the reward signal we get when a stereotype is confirmed, our new study shows that it doesn’t even take confirmation — just the absence of evidence telling us we’re wrong — to perpetuate stereotypes.”

Cox and Devine are also known for their habit-busting training, which has been shown to successfully help people reduce the influence of their biases and ensure the changes stick over time. In this training, the researchers teach the participants to recognize stereotypes and prejudices as they arise. The new findings will help them improve training.

“This is something to watch out for,” says Cox. “You’re going to make assumptions. And if you don’t catch them, they’re going to reinforce stereotypes in your mind. So simply understanding that this is happening is a really important way to counter stereotyping, to check those assumptions and don’t let them be your judgment.” to influence.”

