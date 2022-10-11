Stepmom of NBA star Ben Gordon’s son BACKS athlete saying ‘he’s a good person’

Ex-NBA star Ben Gordon did not hit his son but was targeted by an airport ‘newsstand’, his ex-girlfriend and the boy’s stepmother have claimed.

The former Chicago Bulls security guard was arrested for allegedly hitting his son Elijah, 11, while they were waiting for a flight to Chicago at LaGuardia airport Monday night.

Gordon, 39, shares his son with his ex-fiancée Sascha Smith, 32, and the 11-year-old was taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital with his aunt.

He also has a younger son, Lux, with Ashley Banks, who has defended the athlete by telling DailyMail.com, “He just misunderstood. He’s a great father. He gives them the world.

“Maybe his son didn’t listen and reprimanded him. He’s a great person, just very misunderstood. His son is with him every day.’

Banks split from Gordon in 2020, after they got together in 2016 and had their son in 2018 – with the model admitting she was forced to get a restraining order against him ‘before he got help’.

She claims Gordon told her that a “kiosk Karen” got involved in the situation before calling security, adding that he was “activated because he was with his son.”

The British-born basketball player denies harming his son and is currently still a police officer while Elijah is with his aunt.

Sources claim the New York-raised star is expected to face charges including resisting arrest.

Speaking to DailyMail.com, Banks said, “Someone was curious. It was the kiosk woman.

“She was just a Karen. They got security and he was triggered because he was with his son.

“My son’s father would never get his hands on his children. He lives and breathes air for his three boys.

“It was the case that Karen triggered another black man at the airport. She should be fired. He was just very upset. His son was not injured, he was not bruised and is with his aunt.

“The lady started with them and called security and he got mad. The child is fine.

Gordon has previously admitted to struggling with his mental health, writing an essay on The Player’s Tribune in 2020 detailing his struggles with bipolar and mania – saying it was “terrifying.”

Banks confirmed she had previously had a restraining order against Gordon as he struggled with his mental health, but the two now co-parent with their son Lux.

The arrest is the latest in a string of clashes with the law for the troubled star, who played with the Chicago Bulls from 2004 to 2009 before joining the Detroit Pistons.

‘I lived with him for years. He is a good man with a good heart. He has had psychological problems in the past.

“I don’t know exactly what happened, but it’s all just accusations. If it turns out to be true, Ben has a great support system with all of us to help him out.

“It could be that other people saw him and thought it was child abuse. I don’t know the facts, but I know him. He’s actually in a really good place now.’

He said he was admitted to a mental hospital and “didn’t even understand why it happened,” explaining that he lost his “career, identity and family pretty much simultaneously.”

Banks, who lived in LA, shared how she lived with the NBA star for three years after they got together in late 2016.

In June 2017, he was arrested for going off the fire alarm at his Los Angeles apartment complex, despite there being no fire, and went into ‘meltdown mode’ after being locked out.

She continued: “Ben is an advocate for children with special needs, writes children’s books and is a very present father.

He’s educating kids for free in his old neighborhood where he grew up in New York who are trying to get to the NBA.

“I had a restraining order against him before he got help. He is now on medication after finding one that helps him. I believe this was a misunderstanding.’

Gordon won the Sixth Man Award in 2005 as a rookie with the Bulls and played alongside Luol Deng, earning an estimated $84 million during his NBA career.

He played two seasons with the Charlotte Bobcats and ended his career with the Orlando Magic in 2015.

Both the LAPD and the city’s fire department responded and he was arrested on charges of falsely activating a fire alarm.

He subsequently failed to appear in court during his fiasco charges, before being re-arrested in October 2017.

A distraught woman claimed she had been in a confrontation with Gordon and was locked up in the store after demanding she leave.

Gordon was arrested by officers at the Of Our Own store in Mount Vernon after they found him hiding in the bathroom and transported him to a hospital.

In November 2017, the athlete was arrested during a car stop in Manhattan for driving with a falsified driver’s license, with a judge issuing an arrest warrant months later when he again failed to appear in court.

He was then arrested weeks later in Los Angeles after allegedly assaulting his former apartment building manager and threatening him with a knife.

Gordon had reportedly tried to recover a bail he owned before punching the manager in the face.

The man handed him part of the bail, before Gordan returned to the scene with a knife and demanded the rest of the money.

He was subsequently taken into custody without incident on charges of theft.